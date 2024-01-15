en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Navigating the Complexities of the Extended Shelf Life (ESL) Milk Market

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Navigating the Complexities of the Extended Shelf Life (ESL) Milk Market

In a world where reducing food waste and expanding sales channels is paramount, the Extended Shelf Life (ESL) milk market is witnessing a global surge, with a particular emphasis on North America. The ESL milk, a product with a longer shelf life than traditional pasteurized milk, is poised to revolutionize the industry, presenting both opportunities and challenges.

The ESL Milk Advantage and Challenges

ESL milk offers considerable advantages, including potential reduction of food waste and an expansion of sales channels. However, unlike Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) products that can be stored at room temperature, ESL milk necessitates a cold chain for distribution, adding a layer of complexity to the logistics.

Impact of Packaging and Sensitivity Factors

The shelf life of ESL milk is influenced by various elements such as light sensitivity, oxygen sensitivity, and the choice of packaging materials that shield against these factors. Packaging options span polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, PET, and glass, and may incorporate light barrier solutions like titanium dioxide. Therefore, the choice of packaging becomes a strategic decision in the ESL milk industry, directly impacting the product’s longevity and quality.

Role of Filling Systems in Product Quality

The bottling process is a crucial component in maintaining product quality. Emphasis on hygiene in the product circuit and decontamination of bottles and caps is paramount. In this regard, Serac’s net weight filling systems offer advantages for ESL milk bottling, such as precise filling, ease of cleaning, and reduced risk of contamination. The technology is also versatile, handling various materials and container sizes efficiently.

Innovative Decontamination Methods

Serac provides a wide range of decontamination options, including dry, liquid, and gas treatments. Notably, they offer innovative chemical-free methods like Pulsed Light and BluStream, which are on the cutting edge of decontamination technology. Pulsed Light technology, in particular, has proven to be effective for cap decontamination in a case study featuring a milk manufacturer entering the ESL market using Serac’s Rinser-Filler-Capper equipped with Peracetic Acid (PAA) decontamination for jugs and pulsed light for caps.

0
Business Food Science & Technology
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
26 seconds ago
The Dance of Mean Reversion: A Historical Analysis of Asset Class Performance
Investing, as the world has come to recognize, is a dance of numbers, trends, and predictions. Central to this ever-evolving ballet is the concept of mean reversion in asset class performance. As we delve into historical cycles, valuations, and sentiment indicators, a canvas of future investment opportunities unfolds. Retracing the Footprints: 2019-2023 Revisiting the period
The Dance of Mean Reversion: A Historical Analysis of Asset Class Performance
Multitude SE's 'Charity of Your Choice' Initiative: A Beacon of Corporate Responsibility
55 seconds ago
Multitude SE's 'Charity of Your Choice' Initiative: A Beacon of Corporate Responsibility
Multitude SE's Charity Initiative: A Testament to Corporate Responsibility
1 min ago
Multitude SE's Charity Initiative: A Testament to Corporate Responsibility
Modular Data Center Market Set for Growth: Insights and Opportunities
34 seconds ago
Modular Data Center Market Set for Growth: Insights and Opportunities
Unveiling the Future: 'Content Delivery Network Market' 2024 Report
35 seconds ago
Unveiling the Future: 'Content Delivery Network Market' 2024 Report
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
44 seconds ago
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
Latest Headlines
World News
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
29 seconds
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
36 seconds
Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around
Southern California Enforces Wood-Burning Ban to Tackle High Air Pollution
36 seconds
Southern California Enforces Wood-Burning Ban to Tackle High Air Pollution
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
39 seconds
Fraudulent Claims of Ties with Chief Minister Lead to Arrest
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
44 seconds
Sunderland AFC Eyes Return to Classic Branding With Rumored Hummel Deal
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
45 seconds
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
58 seconds
Running: The UK's Favourite Exercise and Its Multifaceted Benefits
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
1 min
Strategic Decisions Ahead for Rangers and Celtic: A Dive into Player Contracts and Potential Signings
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
1 min
Asian Cup Clash: Iran's Victory Amid Palestine's Resilience
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
28 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app