Food

Navigating the Caloric Minefield of Supermarket Ready Meals

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:30 pm EST
Navigating the Caloric Minefield of Supermarket Ready Meals

Supermarket ready meals, a convenience for the time-crunched modern individual, are under the lens for their calorie content. As Nutritionist Rob Hobson puts it, weight management is essentially a game of calories in versus calories out. The calories packed in these easy-to-prepare meals can tip that balance unfavorably, the implications of which stretch beyond the waistline.

The Caloric Minefield of Ready Meals

While quality varies across supermarkets, cheaper options often turn out to be more ultra-processed, brimming with additives. The calorie content of these meals can be astonishingly high. For instance, popular options like macaroni cheese and carbonara are calorie-dense, laden with saturated fat from ingredients like cheese, cream, and pasta. Pizza, another ready meal staple, is no less a caloric bomb.

Healthier Homemade Alternatives

Homemade meals emerge as a viable alternative, offering control over ingredients and nutrient content. Healthier versions of your favorite dishes can be easily prepared at home. Consider making macaroni cheese or carbonara with wholemeal pasta and reduced-fat cheese or yogurt. Rob suggests a homemade tortilla pizza as a healthier substitute for the supermarket version.

Not All Ready Meals are Caloric Monsters

Contrary to perception, not all supermarket ready meals are caloric monsters. Some, like lean mince with gravy and potato or chicken chow mein, are not as high in calories. However, they may contain high levels of salt, a silent dietary villain. And then, there are concerns around additives like MSG and their potential health effects, which warrant attention.

In the labyrinth of ready meals, the beacon is the nutritional label. Checking labels for nutritional content can be an enlightening exercise in dietary discretion. While ready meals offer convenience, the path to better health and calorie control may well be paved with homemade meals.

Food Health
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

