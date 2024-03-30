Navigating Supermarket Aisles: Unveiling Healthier Convenience Food Choices

It isn't always easy to distinguish between unhealthy foods and those that will nourish us, but you can learn to be supermarket savvy. It's five o'clock, and the white-knuckle ride through the aisles is in full swing. I, along with what feels like half the neighborhood, am grimly slaloming my way through the obstacle course that is my local supermarket. Yes, I want to get my groceries at the farmer's market and the local independents too. But the reality is, a good chunk is going to be picked up in a harried trolley dash in between other commitments. It's an experience that takes every ounce of focus as the products on the shelves vie for attention: "Buy me, I'm low in sugar," squeals the fruit squash in fluorescent capitals. But "I'm organic," murmurs the bag of corn snacks temptingly, while the plant-based burger banner flickers in my peripheral vision. For all their protestations, none of these, nor countless others of the products on sale on our high street, are really healthy. They are examples of Ultra Processed Foods, which make up 57 percent of the British diet. These products, described as industrially produced edible substances in Dr. Chris Van Tulleken's book Ultra Processed People, are increasingly being recognized as a major health risk linked to cancer, high blood pressure, anxiety, asthma, and diabetes.

Understanding Ultra Processed Foods

But it isn't easy to distinguish between what constitutes a UPF, what is just plain unhealthy, and what's actually going to nourish us. I could stick to fresh fruit and veg, plus some dried beans and a sprinkle of chia seeds. But the peccadilloes of a family of fusspots, combined with my own shortcomings (chiefly, just feeling exhausted), mean that some shortcuts and convenience foods are going to hit the bottom of the trolley. I refuse to feel guilty, and neither should you, especially as, with a bit of know-how, we can be savvy on the supermarket sweep. Most baked beans fall into the ultra-processed category, as they are bolstered with modified starch and sometimes glucose-fructose syrup as well. Sugar-free baked beans sound healthier, but they almost all contain artificial sweetener, which a review last year by the World Health Organisation found did not help with weight loss and may increase risk of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults.

Choosing Healthier Options

Unlike the more expensive Lidl Newgate brand, the Simply beans contain no citric acid or maltodextrin, although there is modified maize starch and natural flavouring. Still, a good choice at a bargain 22p/420g. No nasties at all in here, and unlike Heinz (1.40/415g), there's no modified corn starch. At 4.1g/100g, the sugar content is lower too, 50p/400g. If you're looking for a genuinely less sweet baked bean, these have around a third less sugar than regular baked beans, no modified starch, and no other UPF ingredients, although they do have unspecified natural flavouring, 2.8g sugar/100g, 1.75/400g. Available from Ocado.

Healthier Convenience Foods to Consider

Almost all supermarket bread qualifies as ultra-processed because of the presence of additives like emulsifiers and palm oil. Many nutritional experts think it's unfair to demonise such a staple, or at least, as the food scientist and dietician Priya Tew says, "Telling people they can't have shop-bought bread is not particularly realistic, and actually, is it really causing a problem compared to having confectionery every day, for example?" Nonetheless, it is worth seeking out the better options. Contains a