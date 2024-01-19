Navigating Picky Eaters: Chrissy Teigen Shares Family Experience on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, the celebrity couple, are grappling with a parenting struggle that many can relate to – dealing with picky eaters. Teigen shared their experience during her recent appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.' Notably, while their daughter Luna, aged 7, shows an unusual preference for salads and vegetables, their soon-to-be-6-year-old son Miles maintains a steadfast resistance to vegetables. A recent episode involving an unsuspected broccoli in his fried rice did nothing but aggravate his aversion.

Advertisment

Teigen's candid admission resonates with many

Teigen's honest discussion about the eating habits of her children resonates with many parents, including the show's host, Jimmy Kimmel. He related to the issue, sharing his own experiences with his 9-year-old daughter's refusal to eat fruits. The talk shed light on the notion that food choices can often be a domain where young children assert control.

Teigen's relaxed approach – A comfort for parents

Advertisment

Teigen's laid-back attitude towards her children's eating preferences provided solace to parents dealing with similar challenges. She emphasized that dealing with picky eaters is a common challenge that many parents face, and it is one of the few things over which young children have some control. Teigen's approach is to let the children decide what they want to eat, without forcing them into anything.

Luna's love for cooking

Adding a delightful twist to the conversation, Teigen proudly showcased a school project from Luna - a how-to book on making ranch dressing. This demonstrated Luna's burgeoning interest in cooking and offered a glimpse into the potential culinary prowess of the young girl.

With their two younger children, Esti, aged 1, and Wren, just 7 months old, Teigen and Legend are hopeful that they will be more open to trying a variety of fruits and vegetables as they grow older. Only time will tell.