Food

Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination

Rizo Lopez Foods has initiated a nationwide recall of 344 cases of Tio Francisco brand Cotija Aged Mexican Grating Cheese due to a detected listeria contamination. The recall followed findings of listeria in the finished product by the Department of Agriculture in Hawaii. Previously recognized as the Don Francisco brand, the cheese is packaged in 8-ounce portions and distinctly identified by batch number 4DW-23318 with a sell-by date of 05/12/24.

Health Risks and Recall Details

Consumers are strongly urged to return the purchased cheese to the point of purchase for a full refund or to securely dispose of it to mitigate any potential health risks. Listeria monocytogenes, the bacterium discovered in the cheese, is responsible for the infection known as listeriosis. This infection impacts approximately 1,600 Americans each year, with an estimated 260 resultant fatalities.

Vulnerable Groups and Symptoms

Individuals particularly susceptible to listeriosis include those above the age of 65, newborns, and pregnant women. Symptoms of listeriosis often mimic those of the flu, encompassing headaches, fever, and neck stiffness. For further information or inquiries about the recall, consumers are advised to reach out to Rizo Lopez Foods customer service.

Preventive Measures and Consumer Awareness

The recall forms part of the broader efforts to safeguard consumer health and prevent the spread of foodborne illnesses. Consumers are reminded to be vigilant about such recalls and to act promptly to minimize potential health risks.

Food Health United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

