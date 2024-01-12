en English
Food

National Undhiyu Day: A Celebration of India’s Culinary Heritage

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:22 am EST
National Undhiyu Day: A Celebration of India’s Culinary Heritage

Every year on January 14th, the culinary heartbeat of India throbs a little more vibrantly, marking the celebration of National Undhiyu Day. This day is dedicated to honoring a prized Gujarati dish, undhiyu, a symbol of festivity and community. Known for its unique cooking method and enticing flavors, undhiyu is a gastronomic gem that speaks volumes of India’s rich and diverse food culture.

Undhiyu: A Legacy of Pre-Industrial India

The name ‘undhiyu,’ which translates to ‘inverted’ in Gujarati, alludes to the conventional cooking method of this dish. It is traditionally cooked underground in earthen pots known as ‘matlu,’ with a fire lit from above. This distinctive cooking style has its roots in pre-industrial India, showcasing the ingenious culinary techniques of the era.

Winter Delicacy of the South Gujarati Coastline

Undhiyu is a seasonal dish, meticulously prepared with an assortment of fresh winter vegetables found along the South Gujarat coastline. These include green beans and various other veggies, which are spiced with a distinctive dry curry paste. The paste sometimes includes freshly grated coconut, adding a subtle sweetness that perfectly balances the dish’s spice elements.

Two Varieties Reflecting Culinary Fusion

There are two main varieties of undhiyu, one from the Bohra community and one from the Gujarati community. This distinction reflects the historical migration of Bohras from Yemen to Gujarat and the fusion of culinary traditions that ensued. The dish, despite its variations, maintains a cult status among Gujaratis and continues to tantalize palates beyond the community.

Celebration of National Undhiyu Day

Commemorating National Undhiyu Day typically involves preparing and sharing this mixed vegetable casserole with others. Often accompanied by red lentils, grated coconut, palm sugar, and seasonings, undhiyu is customarily served with rice, bajra roti, or ‘pooris.’ While being calorie-dense, it can be a nutritious option when prepared with less oil. The celebration of this day is not merely about savoring a delectable dish but also about embracing and promoting the rich culinary heritage of India.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

