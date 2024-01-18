National Popcorn Day Celebrations: Special Deals from Popcorn Retailers and Movie Theaters

In the light of a recent study suggesting that daily consumption of popcorn may reduce the risk of dementia, popcorn retailers and movie theaters across the nation are gearing up to mark National Popcorn Day, celebrated on January 19, with an array of tantalizing offers. From generous discounts to freebies, the popcorn industry is set to add a dash of savory delight to this annual festivity.

Popcorn Retailers Roll Out Special Deals

Garrett Popcorn, one of the longest-standing popcorn retailers, is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a 15% discount on its products. Hampton Popcorn & Candy Company, known for its gourmet popcorn and candy selections, has announced free shipping and discounts of up to 30%, sweetened by an additional 10% off with a special code. The Popcorn Factory, a leading online retailer of popcorn and other gourmet treats, has released a 30% off code for online orders. While Popcornopolis, a gourmet popcorn retailer renowned for their innovative flavors, hasn't announced specific deals, they are offering a $5 discount for customers subscribing to their marketing emails.

Movie Theaters Join the Popcorn Day Celebrations

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a cinema chain known for its unique approach to movie-going, is offering free popcorn to its customers. AMC Theaters, one of the largest cinema chains globally, is serving up unlimited refills on popcorn. Cinemark, another prominent cinema chain, is running a contest that offers free popcorn and Coke for an entire year, coupled with a $500 gift card giveaway.

Other theaters such as B&B Theaters, Classic Cinemas, and Malco Theaters are also joining the popcorn day celebrations, providing free or discounted popcorn or refill offers to their customers. Marcus Theaters and Regal Cinemas have rolled out special offers for their members, while Studio Movie Grill is offering free popcorn with any movie and menu purchase.

With these tempting deals and offers, movie lovers and popcorn enthusiasts are encouraged to check with their local theaters for any additional National Popcorn Day specials. This National Popcorn Day, savor your favorite movie with a tub of popcorn, and join in the nation-wide celebration of this beloved snack.