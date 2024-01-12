National Pizza Week Features Special Deals from Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza

National Pizza Week, a seven-day celebration of the universally loved dish, is set to kick off on January 14 and will run until January 20. During this period, pizza aficionados will be treated to special deals from various venues across the nation. Among these venues, Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza have rolled out enticing promotions that will surely whet the appetite of pizza lovers.

Chuck E. Cheese’s Gameplay Offer

Taking the lead, Chuck E. Cheese is offering a promotion that delivers 20 percent off Gameplay with any Combo Deal purchase. This enticing offer, valid for a period of two weeks from January 15 to January 28, is inclusive of five different Combo Deals. Each deal features a selection of pizzas and soft drinks, providing a balanced combination of taste and fun for customers.

Peter Piper Pizza’s Delicious Deal

Not to be outdone, Peter Piper Pizza is presenting an alluring Pizza and Drinks deal. This package comprises a large one-topping pizza and two 20-ounce drinks, all for a price of $22.99. Customers can avail themselves of this offer throughout National Pizza Week, and it’s applicable for both dine-in and carryout orders. The highlight of Peter Piper Pizza’s offering is indisputably their made-from-scratch pizza dough, promising a fresh and authentic taste.

National Pizza Week Across the Nation

While Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza are leading the charge, they’re not alone in the celebration. Numerous other pizzerias such as Antonio’s Pizza, Bearnos Pizza, Carbone’s Pizzeria, Domino’s Pizza, East of Chicago, Figaro’s Pizza, and Gionino’s Pizzeria are also partaking in National Pizza Week. The deals on offer include discounts on medium pizzas, family deals, carryout deals, and special offers on specialty pizzas. This week-long celebration is indeed a fitting tribute to pizza, a dish that has found its way into hearts and homes across the globe.