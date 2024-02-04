National Frozen Yogurt Day 2024: Special Deals from Menchie's, Sweet Frog, and TCBY

This February 6, 2024, marks the much-anticipated National Frozen Yogurt Day, a sweet event that has several yogurt franchises rolling out enticing deals for their customers. Among them are popular names like Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, Sweet Frog Premium Frozen Yogurt, and TCBY.

Menchie's Special Offer

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt is celebrating the day with a Buy One, Get One Free offer. Customers purchasing one frozen yogurt at participating locations can receive another one of equal or lesser value for free. However, it's important to note that this offer is capped at one per customer and cannot be combined with other deals. But that's not all. From February 7 to February 20, Menchie's is offering double smiles points for purchases made via their app. Upon collecting 50 smiles, customers will be rewarded with a free $5 frozen yogurt.

Sweet Frog's Treat for Loyalty Members

Sweet Frog Premium Frozen Yogurt is not far behind with its own Buy One Get One Free offer for its Loyalty Members. However, to be eligible for this deal, members need to sign up for the program by February 6.

TCBY's National Frozen Yogurt Day Promotion

Adding to the list of promotions, TCBY is offering up to 6 oz. of free frozen yogurt at its participating nationwide locations. Customers will need to verify the participation of their local stores in these promotions.

These offers provide a perfect opportunity for frozen yogurt lovers across the country to indulge in their favorite sweet treat and enjoy significant savings. So, mark your calendars and make sure you don't miss out on these exciting National Frozen Yogurt Day deals!