National Cheese Lover's Day: A Feast of Deals and Discounts Across the US

On National Cheese Lover's Day, celebrated on January 20, a multitude of cheesy deals have swept across the United States. Restaurants and cheese shops have marked the occasion with discounts and special promotions, bringing a cornucopia of joy to cheese enthusiasts nationwide.

Arby's Cheddarthon: The Key to Unlimited Cheese

Arby's, a renowned fast-food restaurant, has embraced the day wholeheartedly. In a unique event dubbed 'Cheddarthon,' Arby's is offering 'Keys to the Cheese' keychains at $2 each. The keychain holders will be entitled to unlimited cheddar sauce cups throughout 2024. Additionally, Arby's is offering a special 2 for $7 meal deal on select Cheddarthon items. The keychains, however, are limited in number, urging cheese fans to grab them while they last.

Discounts Galore at Cheese Shops and Restaurants

Boarderie, a popular cheese shop, has rolled out a $10 discount on its cheesy charcuterie boards for TODAY.com readers, activated with a promo code. Cheese Brothers and Murray's Cheese have also joined the celebration, offering discounts on their wide range of cheese selections. Customers at Casey's can indulge in cheese-related deals available until January 28. On another note, Cheez-It is treating their customers with a 20% discount on online purchases, activated with a special code.

Free Cheese and More

Meanwhile, Chevy's Fresh Mex and El Torito are offering a delectable deal for their in-dining customers: free queso with any purchase on the holiday. Firehouse Subs has partnered with UberEats to offer a buy-one-get-one deal on their cheesy subs. Pizza chains such as Pieology, Marco's Pizza, and Papa Murphy's, along with the sports bar Twin Peaks, have launched various discounts and bundles. Some of these include free items with specific purchases, adding to the day's cheesy charm.

All these enticing deals and discounts were reported by Chrissy Callahan, a regular contributor to TODAY.com, whose love for cheese shines through her coverage of the special day's promotions.