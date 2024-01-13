en English
National Booch Day 2024: A Toast to the Rich History and Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
As the United States gears up to celebrate National Booch Day on January 15, 2024, the spotlight is on kombucha tea—a drink with a rich history dating back to 2737 B.C. This day is dedicated to appreciating kombucha, a beverage lauded for its health benefits including probiotics and micronutrients.

The Origin and Journey of Kombucha

The story of kombucha began with an accidental discovery by Chinese Emperor Shen Nong. After gaining popularity in China, the drink made its way to Russia, Japan, and finally, the Western world. The tea was named ‘Kombucha’ in honor of Dr. Kombu, who introduced the beverage to the Japanese Emperor Inyoko. The suffix ‘cha’ translates to ‘tea’ in Japanese.

Kombucha in Europe and the Birth of National Booch Day

By the early 1900s, kombucha had reached European shores, where it was revered for its purported health benefits. Its unique blend of acidic and sweet flavors, often likened to apple cider and wine, appealed to the masses, and its popularity soared. The beverage company KeVita recognized kombucha’s commercial potential and launched its line of kombucha tea. This marked the establishment of National Booch Day on January 15, 2019 to celebrate the beloved beverage.

The Composition and Consumption of Kombucha

Kombucha is brewed from a symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast, known as a ‘scoby’. However, despite its health benefits, kombucha has a low alcohol content due to fermentation and can cause adverse effects such as vomiting, allergic reactions, yeast infections, and gastrointestinal issues if consumed in excess. Health experts recommend a limit of one to two 8-ounce servings daily and advise against its consumption by children under the age of four.

The Success Story of Kombucha

Despite potential side effects, kombucha has carved a niche for itself in the beverage industry, with sales exceeding $400 million. National Booch Day provides an opportunity for kombucha enthusiasts to try different flavors, learn about its preparation, or even visit places where it is brewed.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

