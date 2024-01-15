National Bagel Day 2024: Celebrating a Baking Legacy with Special Deals

The 15th of January in 2024, marks a special day for food lovers worldwide, as it is National Bagel Day. A day dedicated to honoring the hearty bagel, a food with a rich history that can be traced back to the 13th century in Poland. This food holiday shares the spotlight with other well-known food celebrations such as National Taco Day, National Hamburger Day, and National Mac and Cheese Day.

The Legacy of Bagels

The legacy of bagels is deeply rooted in Jewish culinary traditions. Jewish bakers who immigrated to the U.S. in the 19th century popularized this bread variety, and it has since become a beloved breakfast staple across the globe.

Special Deals for National Bagel Day

In celebration of National Bagel Day 2024, various bagel chains are offering special deals. Einstein Bros. Bagels is extending a month-long deal for those joining their Shmear Society Rewards program, which includes a free bagel and cream cheese with any purchase, along with other membership benefits. Manhattan Bagel is providing a similar offer to those who sign up for its eClub loyalty program.

Biggby Coffee, on the other hand, is celebrating by offering a 50% discount on any bagel and cream cheese with a specialty beverage purchase. Although not a specific National Bagel Day promotion, Caribou Coffee presents deals for Caribou Perks loyalty members that can provide savings on bagels and other breakfast items.

Gluten-Free Options

Several bakeries and delis in New Jersey, including Plum Bakery, Everything Bagel, Brooklyn Bagel Deli, Victoria’s Bagel Bistro, Bagel Barn Deli, Starseed Bakery, and Hot Bagels & More, are offering gluten-free bagels for National Bagel Day 2024, making it a celebration inclusive of those with dietary restrictions.

These promotions are not just marketing strategies to attract customers but are also a way to honor the legacy of bagels in culinary history. As we bite into the delicious, warm, and comforting goodness of a bagel, it is a nod to our shared past and the simple pleasures that unite us all.