Food

National Bagel Day 2024: A Feast of Deals and Contests

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
National Bagel Day 2024: A Feast of Deals and Contests

National Bagel Day 2024, falling on Monday, January 15, is gearing up to be a day of delicious deals at various restaurants across the country. As the day approaches, establishments are announcing special promotions, with the roster expected to expand. However, patrons are reminded that only participating locations will honor these promotions.

Brandwein’s Bagels: A Rainbow of Offers

Brandwein’s Bagels, located at 505 W Rosemary Street in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is leading the celebrations with a delightful offer. The establishment is giving away free mini rainbow bagels, funfetti cream cheese, and prizes all day, adding a colorful twist to the festivities.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Discounts for Inner Circle Members

Bruegger’s Bagels is not far behind, offering a discount to its Inner Circle Rewards Members. These members can relish $2 off any egg sandwich through the Bruegger’s app until January 31, 2024. The offer is redeemable once per customer through Order Ahead in the app. Newcomers to the rewards program can also receive a free bagel and cream cheese with another purchase upon joining the Bruegger’s Bagels Inner Circle.

Western Bagel: A Deal for All

Western Bagel is not to be outdone, offering a 10% off discount on all orders in celebration of National Bagel Day. They have provided a promo code ‘BAGELDAY24’ for the deal, ensuring that everyone can join in on the festivities.

Other establishments like Einstein Bros., Panera Bread, and Moonrise Bagels have also announced special promotions, from free bagels and cream cheese to donations for worthy causes, underscoring the widespread enthusiasm for National Bagel Day.

Major League Eating: Bagels in the Spotlight

Even Major League Eating (MLE) is joining the celebrations, holding their annual bagel eating contest at Siegel’s Bagelmania in Las Vegas on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Last year’s championship trophy went to Geoff Esper, who ate 17.75 bagels in eight minutes. This year, Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut, the #1 ranked competitive eater, will be competing, adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.

So, whether you’re a casual bagel fan or a hardcore enthusiast, National Bagel Day 2024 promises a smorgasbord of deals, discounts, and exciting events. Get ready to celebrate this beloved staple of American breakfasts like never before.

Food United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

