en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Nashville Hot Chicken: A Spicy Tale of Cultural and Economic Transformation

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:25 am EST
Nashville Hot Chicken: A Spicy Tale of Cultural and Economic Transformation

Imagine a dish so fiery yet tantalizing that it not only ignites your taste buds but also sparks a cultural and economic revolution. That’s the power of Nashville hot chicken—a century-old recipe that has turned from a local delight of Nashville, Tennessee into a nationwide sensation. The recipe, a blend of spicy seasonings served on fried chicken with pickles and fries, was born in the kitchen of Thornton Prince nearly a hundred years ago. Today, it stands as the signature dish of Nashville, with its popularity permeating the borders of the city and touching the hearts (and stomachs) of food enthusiasts across the country.

The Rise of Nashville Hot Chicken

The rise of Nashville hot chicken is a testament to the city’s vibrant entrepreneurial scene. With a reported 25% increase in menu mentions in the first half of 2020 and a whopping 65.7% surge over the past five years, according to Technomic, a food service research firm, it’s clear that this dish has moved beyond the realm of local specialty. Numerous local restaurants vie for the title of serving the best version, and even large fast-food chains have jumped on the bandwagon, incorporating it into their menus.

Nashville’s Cultural and Economic Boom

The popularity of Nashville hot chicken is a reflection of Nashville’s growth and dynamism as a city. The 12 South neighborhood, once a quiet suburb, is now a buzzing cultural hotspot. Its diverse establishments, rich dining options, vibrant coffee culture, boutique shops, and green spaces are a testament to the city’s transformation. From the fan takeover of Nissan Stadium for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour to the formation of the nation’s first HBCU ice hockey team at Tennessee State University, Nashville has proven itself to be a city of success.

A Matter of Cultural Recognition

Despite Nashville hot chicken’s widespread popularity, its appropriation from a Black-owned local business has sparked conversations about cultural recognition and credit. Prince’s Hot Chicken, run by Prince’s great-great-niece Semone Jeffries, remains a classic establishment in the city. The restaurant maintains the traditional cooking methods and attention to detail that have made Nashville hot chicken a culinary icon. As the dish continues to conquer palates nationwide, it’s essential to remember its roots and give credit where credit is due.

0
Food United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nashville Hot Chicken: A Spicy Tale of Culinary Heritage and National Sensation

By Wojciech Zylm

Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from Stale Sardines

By Mazhar Abbas

Taiwanese Baker Triumphs in French King Cake Competition

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Global Cocoa Price Surge Spells Trouble for Chocolate Lovers

By Olalekan Adigun

Winter Wellness: Health-Promoting Warm Beverages for the Cold Season ...
@Food · 2 hours
Winter Wellness: Health-Promoting Warm Beverages for the Cold Season ...
heart comment 0
Guy Fieri’s Decisive Approach to Parenting and His Final Workout of the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Guy Fieri's Decisive Approach to Parenting and His Final Workout of the Year
Nashville Hot Chicken: A Spicy Tale of Culinary Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Nashville Hot Chicken: A Spicy Tale of Culinary Transformation
The Underestimated Health Benefits of Prunes

By Rizwan Shah

The Underestimated Health Benefits of Prunes
Jersey Food Banks Brace for Challenging New Year Amid Rising Demand

By Momen Zellmi

Jersey Food Banks Brace for Challenging New Year Amid Rising Demand
Latest Headlines
World News
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
15 seconds
MP Nimrod Mbai Advises Kalonzo Musyoka to Drop 2027 Presidential Ambitions
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
6 mins
London Vigil Honors Victims of Gaza Conflict, Demands Peace
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
6 mins
Navigating New Year's Resolutions: The Path to Success
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
9 mins
PhilCycling National Championships for Road 2024 Rescheduled for February
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
13 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
14 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
14 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
14 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
16 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
14 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app