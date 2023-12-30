en English
Food

Nashville Hot Chicken: A Spicy Tale of Culinary Transformation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:49 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:32 am EST
Step into the vibrant neighborhood of 12 South in Nashville, and you’ll find a testament to the city’s evolving character and cultural diversity. Once a simple suburb, this area has metamorphosed into a buzzing cultural hotspot, where historical charm meets modern luxury. The locally cherished delicacy, Nashville hot chicken, has a tale that mirrors this transformation.

The Birth of a Delicacy

The story of Nashville hot chicken, with roots dating back nearly a century, originates from the kitchen of a man named Thornton Prince. As the tale goes, Prince’s lover, seeking retribution for some slight, decided to serve him a chicken so fiery it would sear his tongue. Their plan backfired, and instead of a painful punishment, Prince’s Hot Chicken was born.

From Local to National Phenomenon

Today, this spicy dish is no longer exclusive to Nashville’s Black community, within which it was first celebrated. It has spread its wings to become a national phenomenon. Prince’s great-great-niece, Semone Jeffries, now the CEO of Prince’s Hot Chicken in Nashville, has seen the popularity of this dish rise exponentially. Data from Technomic indicates that menu mentions of Nashville hot chicken peaked at the end of 2022, a trend that continued through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Debate Around Cultural Appropriation

However, this nationwide craze around Nashville hot chicken has not come without its controversies. Food trends expert Kara Nielsen has raised concerns over the dish’s mainstream popularity not being accompanied by proper recognition of its origins in a Black-owned local business. This has sparked a debate about cultural appropriation in the food industry.

The story of Nashville hot chicken is a testament to the city’s entrepreneurial spirit that has transformed it into a business hub. It captures the essence of Nashville’s culinary landscape, a blend of Southern culinary traditions and modern innovation, that makes the city a part of CNBC’s ‘Cities of Success’ series.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

