Mysterious White Powder Causes Numbness in Subway Customer in Reno

On a seemingly ordinary day in Reno, Nevada, a Subway customer’s routine visit turned into an unexpected event. The customer experienced a peculiar sensation of numbness in his lips after savouring a sandwich from the popular outlet. The cause of the numbness was believed to be a white powder on the bread, sparking off an investigation that shifted the spotlight from the sandwich to the Subway store.

Finding the Culprit: The White Powder

Following the incident, Northern Nevada Public Health promptly jumped into action, conducting an investigation on December 19. The store’s management was quick to provide an explanation, attributing the unusual sensation to a new batch of Parmesan oregano bread topping. The topping had a higher ratio of Parmesan powder compared to the usual mix, which they argued could be the reason behind the customer’s complaint.

The Investigation Unfolds

Health inspectors on the case observed the bags of topping and acknowledged the increased amount of cheese. Contrary to the customer’s initial suspicion, the officials found no evidence of construction-related issues or paint chippings in the sandwich, which could have explained the numbness. The inspection’s results suggested that the customer’s complaint couldn’t be verified at that time.

Subway’s Silence and the Topping in Question

Despite the incident garnering attention, the international sandwich chain Subway has not yet responded to the complaint, leaving the situation with unanswered questions. The topping under scrutiny appears in two of Subway’s offerings – Italian Herbs and Cheese Bread and Parmesan Oregano Bread. These breads are known for their enriched wheat flour, toasted bread crumbs, garlic, spices, and a mix of Parmesan, Monterey Jack, and cheddar cheese.