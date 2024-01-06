Mummy Meegz Launches Vegan-Friendly Chickee Eggs Just in Time for Veganuary

An innovative twist to confectionery tradition, Mummy Meegz has unveiled a new plant-based alternative to Cadbury’s Mini Eggs, aptly named Chickee Eggs. This vegan-friendly addition to the brand’s lineup comes just in time for Veganuary 2024, serving as a mouth-watering temptation for consumers seeking to indulge their sweet tooth while adhering to vegan principles.

A Sweet Alternative for Veganuary

The introduction of Chickee Eggs signifies the brand’s commitment to keeping pace with the evolving consumer palate. These vegan treats feature a sweet and creamy ‘m!lk’ chocolate core encased within a crunchy sugar shell, a design that mimics its dairy-based counterpart, yet aligns seamlessly with vegan dietary rules. The treats are conveniently packaged in an 85-gram sharing bag, making them suitable for both personal consumption and communal enjoyment.

Expanding the Vegan Confectionery Portfolio

Complementing the launch of Chickee Eggs, Mummy Meegz has also introduced Vegan Choccy Balls, another vegan-friendly confectionery delight. Made with oat milk chocolate, these delectable sweets expand the company’s vegan product range, demonstrating the brand’s dedication to providing varied plant-based options for consumers.

Embracing the Vegan Trend

Dean Adamson, Co-Founder of Mummy Meegz, expressed his excitement over the product launch and underscored the company’s commitment to plant-based innovation. The introduction of these new offerings is a strategic move to coincide with Veganuary, a global event that encourages people to try a vegan diet for the month of January. By aligning their product launches with this movement, Mummy Meegz is likely to attract a broad spectrum of consumers, from dedicated vegans to those experimenting with a plant-based diet for the first time.