Mousline Reinvents with Bold Design by Marks: Aiming to Revitalize the Mashed Potato Sector

In a bold move to shake up the carbohydrate category, French mashed potato brand Mousline, in partnership with design agency Marks, unveils a strategic overhaul aiming to broaden its appeal beyond traditional demographics. This initiative comes as Mousline seeks to compete not only with staple carbs like pasta and rice, renowned for their culinary versatility but also to position itself against emerging plant-based alternatives. Marks' design philosophy intertwines Mousline's heritage with contemporary graphic elements, introducing a refreshed brand identity that challenges the conventional perceptions of mashed potatoes.

Revamped Brand Identity and Packaging

Marks has meticulously reimagined Mousline's brand identity, merging its classic design ethos with modern, eye-catching graphic innovations. The introduction of rounded typography in the new logo and the use of vivid, photographic imagery aims to reposition Mousline as a wholesome, indulgent yet accessible plant-based choice. Produced entirely locally, the new packaging design seeks to dispel myths of Mousline being overly processed, instead highlighting the potential for personalized, fresh ingredient-driven dishes. The redesign is not merely aesthetic but functional, with the new pack architecture simplifying navigation across an extensive range of 19 SKUs.

Strategic Expansion and Market Penetration

The refreshed Mousline brand is set to debut in France this month, with ambitious plans to extend its presence into other key Benelux regions, including The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, and Spain, in the forthcoming months. This strategic move is part of Mousline's broader ambition to rejuvenate the mashed potato category and secure a competitive edge in the evolving carbohydrate market. Marks' previous collaborations, such as the design strategy for Sensodyne's Clinical White and the rebranding of Tropicana's Kids Smoothies, underscore the agency's prowess in transforming brand identities to resonate with contemporary consumer preferences.

Future Implications for Mousline and the Carbohydrate Category

The relaunch of Mousline underlines a pivotal shift in the carbohydrate category, signaling a departure from traditional, functional cooking towards a more creative, inclusive culinary approach. By embracing bold design and strategic market expansion, Mousline not only aims to rejuvenate its brand but also to inspire a reevaluation of mashed potatoes as a versatile, appealing option for a diverse audience. As the brand rolls out across France and plans for further European expansion, the industry will keenly observe whether this innovative approach sets a new standard for the carbohydrate market.