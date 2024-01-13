Mother-Daughter Duo Behind Pure Punjabi: Blending Indian Cuisine with Somerset Culture

Surinder and Safia Hothi-Bellamy, the dynamic mother-daughter duo, are the force behind Pure Punjabi, a flourishing Indian cookery school and a luxury Bed and Breakfast (B&B) in the quaint village of Tintinhull in South Somerset. Their journey, which started with Surinder selling her family’s unique blend of Garam Masala, has now transformed into a full-scale business venture incorporating pop-up events, cookery school, and meal kits for authentic North Indian dishes.

From Spice Seller to B&B Owner

Surinder’s story began with her mother teaching her traditional Punjabi cooking. She started selling her family blend of Garam Masala, which eventually evolved into hosting pop-up events and running a cookery school. In April 2022, they took a significant leap by moving to Somerset and taking over the Crown & Victoria Inn. They transformed this into a luxury B&B while keeping the charm of the 300-year-old building intact.

Recognition and Future Plans

Their hard work and dedication were recognized when they emerged victoriously on the popular TV show ‘Four in a Bed’. For the year 2024, they have charted out plans to focus on cookery courses, workshops, and more pop-up events. The local community in Somerset has been incredibly supportive, and Surinder has been actively involved in philanthropy and local events as a judge. Safia, on the other hand, handles the creative aspects of the business, including food production, events, and social media.

Embracing Local and Tradition

The mother-daughter duo has always strived to use local ingredients in their business. They are currently renovating the historic inn, infusing it with a fresh lease of life while retaining its old-world charm. They aim to introduce traditional Indian celebrations to Somerset and create inclusive, multi-generational events that reflect their Indian heritage and the local Somerset culture. By doing so, they not only celebrate their roots but also contribute to the local community, creating a fusion of cultures that is both enriching and enlightening.