Mother and Daughter Find Dead Mouse in Woolworths Microwave Rice

Australian supermarket shopper, Sarah-Jayne Hayward and her daughter Claudia, were left aghast when they discovered a dead mouse in a packet of microwave rice purchased from Woolworths. The incident, which took place on January 22, 2024, occurred as they prepared their evening meal, with the rice still well within its use-by date.

Unwanted Dinner Guest

The shocking revelation came as the pair initially mistook the grey lump for mold. However, upon closer inspection, the true nature of the object was revealed - a dead rodent that emitted a stale, wet smell, along with traces of blood. The gruesome discovery left Claudia feeling nauseous and both mother and daughter reluctant to eat rice in the future.

Customer Service Hurdles

In the aftermath of the incident, Hayward promptly returned the contaminated rice to Woolworths Treendale. The store, in response, immediately offered a refund and advised her to report the issue to the head office. However, despite this initial gesture of good faith, Hayward found herself navigating a labyrinth of customer service obstacles. She encountered difficulties in reaching the appropriate contact for quality control and health and safety concerns through Woolworths' customer service.

Woolworths Responds

A spokesperson for Woolworths addressed the incident stating that food safety is a top priority for the company. They assured that such issues are promptly investigated, and measures are taken to understand the source of contamination in an effort to prevent future incidents. The spokesperson offered a sincere apology to Hayward for the distressing experience. Woolworths further encourages customers to return any products with quality or safety concerns for a full refund and to lodge a formal report to help the supermarket improve its services.