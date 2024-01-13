Mosby’s Popcorn to Debut as Van Andel Arena Vendor

In the heart of Grand Rapids, MI, a family-owned business, Mosby’s Popcorn, is resolutely setting out to become a food vendor at the bustling Van Andel Arena. The anticipated opening date, January 24th, is set to coincide with a riveting game between the Griffins and the Rockford IceHogs.

A Family Affair

Pioneered by Brian and Shavyea Mosby, Mosby’s Popcorn offers a tantalizing variety of popcorn flavors, boasting a repertoire of over 60 in total. The plan for the arena events is to sell six of these flavors along with the classic, unadorned popcorn. This initiation is not just a business venture, it’s a family affair. The couple’s four daughters have been integrally involved in the enterprise, with their youngest displaying a keen interest in the family business.

Overcoming Pandemic Challenges

Born in a Kentwood shopping plaza in 2015, Mosby’s Popcorn relocated downtown in 2019. However, the COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges, including a reduction in foot traffic due to remote work and the subsequent closure of their Kentwood location. Nonetheless, the couple has demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability, turning these challenges into opportunities by becoming Van Andel Arena vendors, in a bid to reach their customers more effectively.

More than Just Popcorn

Their downtown storefront, located at 15 Ionia Ave. SW, is not just about popcorn. It features 24 rotating flavors and also sells ice cream, refreshing beverages, and a variety of candies. Mosby’s Popcorn has carved a niche for itself with its creative flavors like Grand Rapids Beer Cheese, Caramel, and the accidental yet delightful creation, Angry Dill. They cater to a broad range of taste preferences and even offer on-the-spot creation of flavors that are not on display. Open Tuesday through Saturday, they also participate in local markets, further cementing their presence in the community.