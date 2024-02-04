Morrisons Shoppers Reveal Prime Times for Discounted Grocery Hauls

Timing has always been at the heart of hunting for discounts and deals, but the recent trend among Morrisons' shoppers takes it to a new level. Shoppers of this British supermarket chain are discovering that timing their grocery trips to coincide with the store's reduction schedule can yield significant savings, especially on items like meats.

Discounted Grocery Hauls at Prime Times

In a recent Facebook post, one woman shared how she snagged a large assortment of meat products worth around 50 for less than 30. Her haul included pork fillets, a beef steak, ribeye, pork ribs, and lamb chops complete with mint sauce, all carrying yellow stickers indicating reduced prices. She accomplished this by simply arriving at the store around 4:45 pm.

While this shopper's strategy drew mixed reactions from the online community, with some members expressing disapproval at her buying most of the discounted items, others congratulated her on her smart shopping and timing.

More Shoppers Share Their Success

In a similar vein, another shopper shared his experience of landing an entire salmon, head included, for 9.44 instead of the regular price of 23. Such instances are not isolated, but rather represent a growing trend among savvy Morrisons shoppers looking to get the most bang for their buck.

When to Shop for Discounts at Morrisons

According to the shared experiences and insights of these shoppers, the best times to find discounts at Morrisons are between 3-5 pm and after 8 pm on weeknights. On weekends, additional reductions can be found between 1-2 pm. But, as always, these timings are subject to change and may vary from store to store.

As this trend unfolds, it serves as a testament to the fact that smart shopping is as much about when you shop as what you shop.