Morrisons Caf Customers Share Disappointment in Food Quality; Company Revamps Menu in Response

In the era of digital communication, social media platforms have become a powerful tool for voicing customer experiences and influencing public perception. Morrisons café, a prominent British supermarket chain, recently fell under the critical lens of such platforms. The primary source of dissatisfaction among customers is the quality of food served at the café, with one particular incident causing waves on TikTok.

Unmet Expectations: The Viral TikTok Incident

The customer, known on TikTok as animalantics21, shared a video comparing the advertised image of their avocado toast breakfast meal with the reality at the Newark, Nottinghamshire location. The expected crunchy toast topped with runny poached eggs and a creamy avocado layer was replaced by a disappointing reality: lightly toasted bread, a thin avocado spread, and underseasoned eggs. The video quickly amassed over 300,000 views, resonating with the shared dissatisfaction of many viewers.

Widespread Criticism and Complaints

Many viewers echoed the sentiment of disappointment, sharing their similar experiences at Morrisons café. Complaints ranged from poor taste to low-quality ingredients and inconsistency in food preparation, often depending on the staff on duty. Despite the wave of negative feedback, Morrisons seems to have taken a step towards improvement.

Response with a Menu Revamp

Embracing the rising trend of plant-based diets, Morrisons has revamped their café menu, introducing meal deals and a vegan option for Sunday roasts. Catering to the growing population of vegan customers and those reducing meat consumption, the new vegan roast includes a Pumpkin, Mushroom & Cranberry Roast with traditional sides. This move marks a positive response, attempting to regain customer trust and satisfaction. Morrisons has been approached for comment on the customer complaints.