Morena's Mexican Kitchen Expands, Nosy Neighbors Brews in Claremont, Chubzies Burgers Makes Debut

Riverside's culinary scene is buzzing with the opening of Morena's Mexican Kitchen, a fresh Mexican food restaurant that prides itself on using no pre-made sauces, mixes, or frozen ingredients. Located at 3457 Arlington Ave., Suite 106, in the Tava Center, the site of the former Fatburger/Buffalo's Express, Morena's aims to offer a genuine taste of Mexico. Guests eager to try the cuisine can snag a free order of taquitos by signing up for the chain's email list.

Fresh Beginnings and Special Deals

Morena's isn't just about traditional flavors; it's about bringing a fresh approach to Mexican cuisine. The restaurant operates daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a Happy Hour that promises delightful deals between 2-5 p.m. on weekdays. With locations already in Huntington Beach and Rancho Mission Viejo, and another one on the way in Lake Forest, Morena's is rapidly becoming a Southern California favorite.

Coffee, Donuts, and Burgers: New Ventures in Town

Meanwhile, Claremont welcomes Nosy Neighbors Coffee & Donuts at 133 Yale Ave., offering a variety of coffee drinks, doughnuts, sandwiches, and other baked goods. The shop's strategic location near a Starbucks and its expansive operating hours suggest it's positioning itself as a staple in the local coffee scene. In another part of town, Chubzies Burgers has transitioned from a pop-up to a permanent fixture at 2344 Sterling Ave., promising smashburgers, loaded fries, and unique desserts to its clientele.

A Flourishing Food Scene Reflecting Diversity and Innovation

The openings of Morena's Mexican Kitchen, Nosy Neighbors Coffee & Donuts, and Chubzies Burgers underscore a burgeoning food scene in Riverside and Claremont that celebrates diversity and innovation. These establishments not only offer unique dining experiences but also contribute to the local economy by creating jobs and engaging the community. As these businesses flourish, they reflect the evolving tastes and preferences of Southern California's diverse populace.