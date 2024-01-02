MOO’s Cakes Expands to New Location Amid Growing Demand

Molly Davison, a 28-year-old entrepreneur and the creative force behind MOO’s Cakes, is set to expand her thriving bakery business to a new location in the Lowestoft area. This move comes as a strategic response to the burgeoning demand for her bespoke confectionery creations, a business that was initially launched as a hobby during the coronavirus pandemic and has since grown beyond the confines of her home kitchen.

From Home Kitchen to a Dedicated Location

Davison’s baking enterprise, MOO’s Cakes, has evolved from a home-based venture into a flourishing business, necessitating a move to a more spacious location. The new premises, located at Mobbs Way in Oulton Broad, will not only accommodate the growing demand but also provide a pick-up point for customers. Additionally, the location will host monthly pop-up sales, adding an interactive layer to Davison’s business model.

MOO’s Cakes: A Taste of Success

Specializing in bespoke buttercream celebration cakes, cupcakes, brownies, and an assortment of other sweet treats, MOO’s Cakes has carved a niche for itself in the local confectionery scene. Davison’s handcrafted delights are a regular sight at local markets, events, and festivals, with the entrepreneur selling her creations from a custom trailer. The success of MOO’s Cakes attests to Davison’s baking prowess and business acumen.

Future Plans and Aspirations

Despite the recent expansion, Davison harbors bigger aspirations for MOO’s Cakes. The entrepreneur plans to open a dedicated shop in the area if the demand continues to grow, envisioning the Mobbs Way kitchen as the central hub for her business. This potential development signifies Davison’s determination to cement MOO’s Cakes as a household name in the local bakery industry.