Montclair Brewery Honors Whitney Houston with Signature Beer

Montclair Brewery, the first fully Black-owned brewery in New Jersey, is paying tribute to the iconic pop star, Whitney Houston, with a signature beer christened "Whitney Hefeweizen." The beer launch is set to take place on February 9 at the brewery's taproom in Montclair, New Jersey, and will be accompanied by a celebratory event featuring a burger pop-up, live music, and a playlist of Houston's hits.

Whitney Hefeweizen: A Fitting Tribute

The Whitney Hefeweizen is a crisp and hazy ale showcasing flavors of banana bread and clove. The beer will be sold on draught and in collectible pint cans, making it a perfect pick for Whitney Houston fans. The event will also provide a platform for local musician Gabi the Artist, who will cover Houston's songs while also performing original pieces.

Celebrating Black History Month

This beer release is in continuation of Montclair Brewery's tradition of honoring significant African diaspora figures during Black History Month. Previous tributes include figures such as Larry Doby and Gil Noble. Established in 2018, Montclair Brewery is renowned for its beers inspired by local culture and its advocacy for social justice.

Collaboration and Celebrations

As part of Black History Month, Montclair Brewery is also teaming up with Allagash Brewing Co. on a beer, the proceeds from which will benefit the 8 Trill Initiative, a fund assisting Black-owned craft beer brands. The brewery is further promoting its existing beers, like the Black is Beautiful stout and Baobiere Golden ale, and marking Hip Hop's 50th anniversary with Salute, a special golden ale. Live music events have been planned every Friday night throughout February, making it a month to remember.