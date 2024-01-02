en English
Food

Montana’s Unwavering Beer Enthusiasm Amid National Decline

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
As the world welcomes the new year, countless individuals embark on their resolutions. Among these, ‘Dry January,’ an oath to refrain from alcohol for the first month of the year, stands as a prevalent choice. However, in the state of Montana, the national trend of dwindling beer consumption, at its nadir since 1999, seems to hold no sway. The state’s penchant for beer remains steadfast, offering a panorama of diverse beers, regularly enriched with new flavors and types.

Affinity for I.P.A.

Among the profusion of offerings, India Pale Ale (I.P.A.) secures a special spot in Montana’s breweries. Each brewery, in its unique style, produces at least one I.P.A. variant, with some crafting multiple. This fondness for I.P.A. mirrors the national trend where this category claimed a significant 46% of all craft beer production in 2022.

Montana’s Standout I.P.A.

One brew that merits special attention is the Tumbleweed I.P.A., a product of Lewis and Clark Brewing in Helena, Montana. Garnering accolades from VinePair.com, this I.P.A. enjoys high ratings among craft beers. While the appreciation for beer is subjective, hinging on individual taste, Tumbleweed I.P.A. is recommended for those yet to savor its unique flavor.

The ‘Best Beers In Every State’

The dialogue around the ‘Best Beers In Every State’ is subjective, opening doors to personal opinion and lively debate. However, the underlying message remains consistent – the importance of responsible drinking. As the narrative around ‘Dry January’ unfolds, it serves as a reminder of the benefits of moderate consumption, with a focus on enjoying the depth and diversity of craft beers like those found in Montana.

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

