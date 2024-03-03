Mont Kiara's The Barn: A Fusion of Asian-Western Delights and Global Wines

EXCELLENT cuisine does not require extravagance. And, if you are yearning for comfort food, The Barn beckons with promises of Asian-Western fusion delights catering to a wide array of palates. Aside from its culinary repertoire, patrons can also enjoy one of the finest selection of wines from around the globe. While many regulars simply know it as The Barn, the full name of the eatery is The BAR°N, Wine, Small Plates and Fire Grill.

Culinary Journey Begins

The restaurant's grill master did a good job with this perfectly charred and caramelised pork ribs. Mont Kiara branch general manager Melinda V. Viduya said the restaurant was started in September 2014 by a group of friends, from different professions and backgrounds, who wished to own a bar. "We then had a spark of an idea to open up a wine bar and restaurant." Here, we offer a range of old and new world wines from all over the world alongside a wide selection of Asian and Western food," she said. The Barn at 1Mont Kiara, one of nine branches, boasts a lively atmosphere with indoor and outdoor dining areas, a bar and a wine cellar for discerning patrons.

Signature Dishes to Savour

To start off your meal, try the Cheese Papachos, which is a combination of tortilla and papadum drizzled with cheese sauce. Although the papadum is crispy, the thicker tortilla chips offer more crunch. One cannot claim to have dined at The Barn without trying its crowd-favourite, The Barn Mamak Special which comes with thickly cut crispy pork belly and a sunny side up. Reminiscent of the addictive taste of regular mee mamak, The Barn's version is definitely an experience not to be missed. Pasta lovers will enjoy the Aglio Olio with Crispy Pork Belly, which is a blend of simple traditional Italian flavours with perfectly roasted pork belly.

More Than Just a Meal

The fall-off-the-bone Iberico Ribs with Teriyaki Sauce is another favourite here, served with fries, corn on the cob and mixed vegetables. Caramelised to perfection with teriyaki glaze, the pork ribs are bursting with flavour -- a testament to the grill master's skill. Other main dishes to look out for include Angus Rib Eye Steak served with Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables, Tandoori Roast Pork Pizza with Green Chilli, Sarawak Mee Kolok with Crispy Pork Belly and perhaps a delectable dessert like the Whisky Ice Cream.

The Barn's other restaurants are at Starling Mall, Citta Mall, Sunway Pyramid, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Waterfront Desa Park City, Mid Valley Megamall, IOI City Mall in Putrajaya as well as in Gurney Plaza in Penang. THE BARN 1 MONT KIARA, G-2, G-3 & G-26, 1 Mont Kiara, 1, Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, KL. (Tel: 03-6211 5620). Business hours: Noon to midnight (Monday to Thursday), 11am to midnight (Friday to Sunday). Non-halal.