Monarch Introduces Italian Tradition-inspired Sunday Supper; King Charles III Breaks Royal Tradition

The Italian culinary world is set to experience a twist with the introduction of Sunday Supper, a new dining initiative by Monarch, a wood-fired modern Italian eatery. Under the expert direction of two-time Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant, this weekly event, starting from January 14th, seeks to encapsulate the heart of Italian tradition, offering guests a unique three-course meal served family-style for $85 per person.

Embracing Italian Tradition

With a focus on nostalgic and authentic flavors of Italy, the Sunday Supper menu promises to take diners on a memorable culinary journey every Sunday. Designed to vary each week, the menu ensures a unique dining experience for guests, keeping them intrigued and excited about the variety of dishes that celebration of Italian tradition has to offer.

A Commitment to Immersive Dining

This initiative is a testament to Monarch’s commitment to not just serving meals, but delivering an immersive Italian dining experience. It aims to transport its guests beyond the realms of a typical restaurant and into a setting reminiscent of a visit to a beloved Nonna’s house. The warmth, comfort, and authenticity served up by the Sunday Supper experience are expected to create a cultural bridge, connecting diners to the rich traditions of Italian cuisine.

Breaking Royal Tradition

Meanwhile, in other news, King Charles III is set to break a Royal Norfolk tradition for the second time, established by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Instead of observing the tradition of staying at Sandringham until after February 6, he has chosen to spend the next few weeks at Balmoral, Scotland. For the second year running, the early part of January will see him at Birkhall, a property on the Balmoral Estate in the Cairngorms National Park, inherited from his grandmother, the Queen Mother. This move indicates a shift in Royal traditions under his reign, as Birkhall is said to be his favorite among all his properties.