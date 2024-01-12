en English
Molson Coors to Host Earnings Call Webcast, Emphasizes Diverse Portfolio and ESG Commitment

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:42 am EST
Molson Coors to Host Earnings Call Webcast, Emphasizes Diverse Portfolio and ESG Commitment

Molson Coors Beverage Company, a brewing titan with over two centuries under its belt, renowned for crafting beloved beer brands such as Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Blue Moon Belgian White, is set to host a webcast of its 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. The announcement comes as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and investor relations, with the webcast expected to be available on the Investor Relations page of the Molson Coors Beverage Company website shortly after the live broadcast.

Accessible Webcast and Diverse Portfolio

The webcast, designed to engage with investors and financial analysts, will be accessible for online replay, ensuring those unable to catch the live broadcast won’t miss out on the company’s financial revelations. Through this, Molson Coors continues to build on its reputation for open communication and engagement with its stakeholders.

Furthermore, the company took this opportunity to highlight its diverse beverage portfolio. While traditionally known for its beer, Molson Coors has evolved beyond the beer aisle, offering a broader range of beverages that cater to the varied tastes of consumers globally. This modern portfolio stands as a testament to the company’s innovative spirit and its ability to adapt to the changing landscape of the beverage industry.

Commitment to ESG Strategies

Molson Coors is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange and has been vocal about its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies. By focusing on the well-being of people and the planet, the company aims to make a positive impact on society and the environment through its business practices.

Molson Coors Canada Inc. (MCCI)

Moreover, Molson Coors Beverage Company introduced its subsidiary, Molson Coors Canada Inc. (MCCI). The Class A and Class B exchangeable shares of MCCI mirror the economic and voting rights of Molson Coors Beverage Company’s common shares. Details about these rights are available in the company’s annual proxy statement and Form 10-K filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, further emphasizing the company’s commitment to transparency and good corporate governance.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

