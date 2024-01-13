Molloy’s Fish Killybegs: A Relocation that Resonates Tradition and Adaptability

Renowned fishmonger, Molloy’s Fish Killybegs, has announced a relocation plan, quelling fears of closure among its loyal clientele. The Enniskillen-based business, which has served the local community for 12 years, will continue its operations from a different location, following a crucial decision by Tesco.

Tesco’s Redirectional Move

Tesco Enniskillen, the home of Molloy’s Fish Killybegs for the past decade, has decided to repurpose the space previously occupied by the fishmonger. This change is part of a broader modification affecting all concession stands within Northern Ireland’s Tesco outlets. The supermarket chain aims to make room for their pre-pack products, necessitating the displacement of Molloy’s Fish Killybegs.

Molloy’s New Chapter

Representing the family-run venture, Paul Molloy detailed their plans to inaugurate an outdoor fish market along Forthill Street Road. The market will function on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, offering customers a unique shopping experience in the open air. This repositioning comes when fish supplies are constrained due to the post-holiday period. However, Molloy’s views this situation as an opportunity to recalibrate their operations to better align with fishing boats’ landing times.

An Irish Tradition Continues

Established in 1968 by Conal Molloy Snr, the Molloy family has a long-standing history of providing quality fish to the Ireland populace. Their upcoming move signifies a commitment to uphold this tradition, adapting to changing circumstances while maintaining their dedication to offering superior quality fish to their customers.