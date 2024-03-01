MOGLU: Bengaluru's New Culinary Gem Redefines Vegetarian Dining with Global Flavors

On February 26th, Bengaluru's culinary landscape was enriched by the opening of MOGLU, a restaurant poised to revolutionize vegetarian dining. Located at 1 Sobha on St Marks Road, MOGLU is the brainchild of Ankita Shree and Dr. Kiran Narayanan, whose shared vision of blending diverse culinary cultures with vegetarian cuisine has now materialized into a dining experience like no other. This innovative eatery not only promises an exploration of global flavors but also a commitment to quality, creativity, and the celebration of vegetables as the centerpiece of gastronomy.

A Visionary Duo's Culinary Adventure

Ankita Shree, a former IRS officer turned entrepreneur, and Dr. Kiran Narayanan, a computational physicist turned chef, are the pioneers behind MOGLU. After Narayanan's transformative culinary education at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York, the duo embarked on a three-year journey to redefine vegetarian dining. MOGLU, operating under the Mamacoco brand, emphasizes seasonal produce and innovative culinary techniques, offering a menu that promises more choice, better quality, and unmatched innovation in vegetarian cuisine.

Global Flavors Meet Vegetarian Innovation

MOGLU's menu is a testament to the restaurant's culinary philosophy: no boundaries. From reimagined South Indian dishes like the Burrata with Green Beans & Toasted Lentils to the Barbecue Mushroom Burger featuring smoky lion's mane mushroom, the menu is a vibrant celebration of global cuisines. The restaurant also takes pride in its innovative non-alcoholic beverage program, blending sophisticated mixology with local flavors to create unique zero-proof concoctions. With a bi-annual menu refresh, MOGLU ensures a constantly evolving dining experience that keeps guests coming back for more.

Designed for the Senses

The architectural marvel of the 1 SOBHA building provides the perfect backdrop for MOGLU's culinary delights. The space, characterized by its high ceilings and natural light, offers diners a sophisticated yet casual atmosphere. The interior, adorned with eco-friendly materials and modern chandeliers, complements the restaurant's commitment to sustainability and elegance. This setting, combined with MOGLU's exceptional service and warm hospitality, creates an unforgettable dining experience that transcends the ordinary.

MOGLU represents more than just a place to eat; it's an invitation to embark on a culinary journey filled with surprises and delights. As Dr. Kiran Narayanan puts it, MOGLU is in the 'flavour business,' where vegetables are celebrated through artistic and sensory exploration. This innovative approach to vegetarian dining not only challenges preconceptions but also sets MOGLU apart as a culinary landmark in Bengaluru, promising an experience that is as enriching as it is delicious.