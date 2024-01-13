Mochio Donut Expands in Dallas with a New Location

Indulgence has a new address in Dallas as Mochio Donut, the quirky doughnut shop specializing in Asian-style, bubble-shaped, chewy delights, is set to open a new location on Greenville Avenue. Replacing the former site of Milk + Cream, Mochio Donut is expanding its footprint after first launching in Allen, Texas, in April 2023.

Advertisment

The Rise and Shine of Mochio Donut

The company's unique doughnuts, made from mochi, a Japanese sticky rice dough, have gained a trendy reputation. Known for their ring shape with bubble-like holes, these doughnuts have been present in the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 2018, predominantly gracing the suburbs such as Carrollton.

Mochio started its journey as a ghost kitchen, swiftly moving to a physical location in Allen. However, the original setup closed down at the end of 2023. The concept was later acquired by a new team led by chef and restaurateur Antoine Huynh from Florida, who has ambitious plans to expand the business in Dallas.

Advertisment

Flavors, Foam, and Future Plans

While the primary focus will be on doughnuts, with more than 15 varieties, Huynh also intends to incorporate his Vietnamese background into the menu. Authentic Vietnamese coffee and inventive additions like flavored cold foam are to be introduced, adding an exotic touch to the offerings.

The renovation of the new space is already underway, with the doors expected to open in February. This move clearly demonstrates the growing popularity of Asian-style doughnuts in Dallas and the potential that the market holds for such innovative culinary endeavors.

A New Chapter for Mochio Donut

The opening of a new Mochio Donut outlet in Dallas marks a new chapter for the company and its dedicated team. The move also signals a shift in the city's dessert landscape, with traditional American doughnuts making room for Asian-inspired, mochi-based alternatives. The Dallas food scene is set for an exciting and diverse future, and Mochio Donut is poised to play a pivotal role in this gastronomic evolution.