en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

M&M’s Unveils 2024 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Personalized Gifts and Seasonal Flavors Galore

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
M&M’s Unveils 2024 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Personalized Gifts and Seasonal Flavors Galore

In an exclusive move, M&M’s, a brand of Mars, has revealed its 2024 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide on MMS.com, showcasing an array of customizable gifts, party favors, and unique seasonal flavors. The guide is an innovative approach towards making Valentine’s Day gifting not only convenient but also thoughtful.

Personalized Gifting Options

The gift guide brings to the table a plethora of personalized gift options. These include heart-shaped gift boxes, candy dispensers, and favor packs. As an added bonus, customers have the flexibility to select from over 20 M&M’s colors, add custom messages, choose from a wide array of clipart, and even have photos printed directly onto the candies. This personalization aspect makes each gift unique and special, ensuring that the recipient feels valued.

Seasonal Flavors and More

Apart from the personalized items, M&M’s has also introduced new treats in its Valentine’s Day Gift Guide. The highlight of these offerings is the reintroduction of the popular White Chocolate Strawberry Shake flavor, available only for a limited period. This seasonal flavor adds a distinct touch to the gift guide, providing consumers with a delectable treat to celebrate the occasion.

Staying Connected with M&M’s

In a bid to keep fans updated, M&M’s is encouraging consumers to sign up for the M&M’S newsletter. This initiative enables the brand’s patrons to stay informed about future brand news, product offerings, and more. Consumers can also visit MMS.com for inspiration on how to make, bake, and decorate with M&M’s for the holiday season.

0
Food Lifestyle United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
46 seconds ago
Bitzel's Chocolate Factory: A Sweet Revolution Set to Unfold
Mark your calendars for a sweet treat. The much-anticipated Bitzel’s Chocolate factory is set to make its grand debut in Suwanee on January 17. This chocolate haven, sprawling across 7,000 square feet, is the fruit of a joint venture between renowned chocolatier Ray Bitzel and his business partner Dave Rose. They are joined by celebrity
Bitzel's Chocolate Factory: A Sweet Revolution Set to Unfold
CES 2024: AI-Powered Kitchen Gadgets Transform Cooking, Bartending
1 hour ago
CES 2024: AI-Powered Kitchen Gadgets Transform Cooking, Bartending
Brisk It Unveils Revolutionary Grilling Products at CES 2024
1 hour ago
Brisk It Unveils Revolutionary Grilling Products at CES 2024
Revolutionizing Culinary Landscape: CES 2024's High-Tech Kitchen Gadgets
3 mins ago
Revolutionizing Culinary Landscape: CES 2024's High-Tech Kitchen Gadgets
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
21 mins ago
Study Suggests Vegans and Vegetarians May Have Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
50 mins ago
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
Latest Headlines
World News
Rudiger's Goal Secures Real Madrid's Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final
55 seconds
Rudiger's Goal Secures Real Madrid's Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final
Nick Saban: A Legendary Career Comes to an End
1 min
Nick Saban: A Legendary Career Comes to an End
End of an Era: Legendary College Football Coach Nick Saban Retires
1 min
End of an Era: Legendary College Football Coach Nick Saban Retires
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Appoints Keith Pelley as New President and CEO
2 mins
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Appoints Keith Pelley as New President and CEO
Coby White Challenges Narratives Surrounding Zach LaVine Amid Trade Rumors
2 mins
Coby White Challenges Narratives Surrounding Zach LaVine Amid Trade Rumors
Libby Mettam Calls for Review of WA's Onshore Gas Export Ban
3 mins
Libby Mettam Calls for Review of WA's Onshore Gas Export Ban
Chris Christie Caught on Hot Mic Mocking Fellow Republicans: A Glimpse into GOP's Internal Dynamics
4 mins
Chris Christie Caught on Hot Mic Mocking Fellow Republicans: A Glimpse into GOP's Internal Dynamics
Defiant Hunter Biden Sparks Heated Clash with Rep. Nancy Mace in Congressional Hearing
5 mins
Defiant Hunter Biden Sparks Heated Clash with Rep. Nancy Mace in Congressional Hearing
Remembering Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy
5 mins
Remembering Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app