MLK Day Transformed into a Day of Service: Upper Valley Haven's Fight Against Food Insecurity

Across the nation, and more specifically in the Upper Valley region, a holiday was transformed into a day of service to bolster community support. The Upper Valley Haven, an institution committed to eradicating food insecurity, providing transitional shelter, and connecting individuals to requisite resources, caters to 100-110 households daily, offering food without any prerequisites such as identification or financial disclosures.

A Day of Service in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

On this day of service, members of the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board AmeriCorps cooperated with the Upper Valley Haven to prepare meals, reflecting the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision of community building through service. The collaboration aimed to address challenges, dismantle the stigma associated with asking for help, and foster a stronger community.

Community Action in Times of Hardship

Both organizations stress the value of community action amid difficult times, such as the economic hurdles posed by inflation and the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. They underscored the critical need for access to nutritious food and championed a culture of mutual aid and the elimination of the stigma attached to seeking assistance.

Encouraging Collaboration and Support

Matt Pickell, the volunteer coordinator, especially encouraged New Englanders, known for their reserve, to overcome any reluctance in asking for help. He reinforced the message that community strength is nurtured through collaboration and support. The initiative aimed to unite Americans in service and fortify community ties while addressing pressing issues, demonstrating the power of collective service.