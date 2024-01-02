Mita: A New Venue in Shaw Revolutionizing Latin American Cuisine

Washington D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood has become the new home for Mita, a vegetable-centric tasting room that brings the lush flavors of Latin American cuisine into the limelight. The brainchild of former El Cielo chefs Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora, Mita debuted on December 29, offering a 14-course prix-fixe vegetarian menu that delves into the rich potential of vegetables within traditionally meat-heavy Latin cuisine.

Reimagining Latin Cuisine

Mita’s mission is to challenge and expand the perception of Latin dining by highlighting the versatility and depth of vegetables. By fusing traditional ingredients with modern techniques from across the South American region, Guerra and Mora have carefully crafted a menu that is as innovative as it is delicious. Signature dishes include the asado negro terrine, a plant-based reinvention of a classic Venezuelan beef dish, and an imaginative take on the beloved Venezuelan street-food, arepas. Even the dessert menu takes inspiration from unique Latin landscapes, such as the Uyuni Salt Flats in Bolivia.

Celebration of Latin Spirits

Complementing the refined menu is a robust cocktail program helmed by Lou Bernard. The drinks, inspired by Latin American spirits, aim to encapsulate the cultural connection between Colombia and Venezuela. Mita’s wine program, under the direction of Said Al-Banna, is committed to promoting biodynamic, organic, and sustainably farmed Latin American wines, with an additional selection of low- and no-alcohol beverages.

A Space Reflecting Shared Values

Mita’s interior design, marked by light hues and tropical elements, is in itself an embodiment of the restaurant’s philosophy. It is more than just a dining venue; it’s a space where shared values and collective humanity are celebrated through the art of food. As of now, dinner service requires reservations, but Mita plans to introduce a la carte options at their bar soon, bringing the vibrant flavors of Latin America to even more diners.