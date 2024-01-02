en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Mita: A New Venue in Shaw Revolutionizing Latin American Cuisine

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Mita: A New Venue in Shaw Revolutionizing Latin American Cuisine

Washington D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood has become the new home for Mita, a vegetable-centric tasting room that brings the lush flavors of Latin American cuisine into the limelight. The brainchild of former El Cielo chefs Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora, Mita debuted on December 29, offering a 14-course prix-fixe vegetarian menu that delves into the rich potential of vegetables within traditionally meat-heavy Latin cuisine.

Reimagining Latin Cuisine

Mita’s mission is to challenge and expand the perception of Latin dining by highlighting the versatility and depth of vegetables. By fusing traditional ingredients with modern techniques from across the South American region, Guerra and Mora have carefully crafted a menu that is as innovative as it is delicious. Signature dishes include the asado negro terrine, a plant-based reinvention of a classic Venezuelan beef dish, and an imaginative take on the beloved Venezuelan street-food, arepas. Even the dessert menu takes inspiration from unique Latin landscapes, such as the Uyuni Salt Flats in Bolivia.

Celebration of Latin Spirits

Complementing the refined menu is a robust cocktail program helmed by Lou Bernard. The drinks, inspired by Latin American spirits, aim to encapsulate the cultural connection between Colombia and Venezuela. Mita’s wine program, under the direction of Said Al-Banna, is committed to promoting biodynamic, organic, and sustainably farmed Latin American wines, with an additional selection of low- and no-alcohol beverages.

A Space Reflecting Shared Values

Mita’s interior design, marked by light hues and tropical elements, is in itself an embodiment of the restaurant’s philosophy. It is more than just a dining venue; it’s a space where shared values and collective humanity are celebrated through the art of food. As of now, dinner service requires reservations, but Mita plans to introduce a la carte options at their bar soon, bringing the vibrant flavors of Latin America to even more diners.

0
Food
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vancouver’s Vibrant Vino Voyage: A Guide to the City's Best Wine Bars

By Sakchi Khandelwal

ESPN Analyst Dan Orlovsky Stuns Viewers with Unconventional Pancake Eating Incident

By Salman Khan

Sobremesa Wine Bar Marks First Anniversary with New Partnership and Vision

By BNN Correspondents

Discounted Maltesers and Cadbury Products Trigger Shopping Frenzy

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card: A No-Annual-Fee Card wi ...
@Business · 16 mins
Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card: A No-Annual-Fee Card wi ...
heart comment 0
End of a Culinary Era: J’s Peapod Closes After 32 Years of Service

By Muhammad Jawad

End of a Culinary Era: J's Peapod Closes After 32 Years of Service
Beloved Thai Restaurant in Baltimore Seeks New Location After Decades

By Israel Ojoko

Beloved Thai Restaurant in Baltimore Seeks New Location After Decades
Truth Bar Launches Golden Unicorn Contest Offering Wellness Retreat

By Nitish Verma

Truth Bar Launches Golden Unicorn Contest Offering Wellness Retreat
Montana’s Unwavering Beer Enthusiasm Amid National Decline

By Salman Akhtar

Montana's Unwavering Beer Enthusiasm Amid National Decline
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
12 seconds
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader
24 seconds
Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader
High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week
24 seconds
High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week
Miami Launches Ground-breaking Mental Health and Diversion Center
1 min
Miami Launches Ground-breaking Mental Health and Diversion Center
POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape
1 min
POLITIKO: Pulse of the Philippines' Political Landscape
Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE
1 min
Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
2 mins
Biden Administration Committed to 'Bidenomics' Amid Party Resistance
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
11 mins
Seth Cropsey Advocates for a Reevaluation of U.S. Middle East Strategy
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
11 mins
Sioux City Swears in Councilwoman Julie Schoenherr and Mayor Bob Scott for New Terms
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app