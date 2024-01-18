en English
Food

Missouri Couple to Restore Iconic Rosie’s Diner

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:01 am EST
In a tale of restoration and nostalgia, Rosie’s Diner, a once-iconic North Jersey landmark, has found new owners in Dawn and Chuck Perry, a couple from Missouri. The Perrys plan to breathe new life into this diner, a venue that won national fame in the 1970s via a series of Bounty paper towel commercials.

From Silver Dollar to Rosie’s Diner

Born as the Silver Dollar Diner in 1945, it evolved into Rosie’s Diner, forming the backdrop of memorable advertisements that helped it etch a mark on the American landscape. The diner’s journey saw it being moved to Michigan, where it featured as part of a roadside attraction called Dinerland USA. However, this journey hit a roadblock a decade ago, leading to the diner’s closure and subsequent disrepair.

A New Beginning in Missouri

Today, the Perrys are set to transport the diner nearly 600 miles to Millersburg, Missouri. The diner’s restoration will be a labor of love spanning several years, funded through merchandise sales. In the Perrys’ vision, Rosie’s will once again dish out classic diner food, with the addition of local favorites such as smoked ribs and chicken wings.

Community’s Enthusiasm and Support

The couple’s mission to resurrect Rosie’s Diner has garnered widespread enthusiasm. Previous owners and locals, who hold cherished memories of the diner, have shown their support. The Perrys have also purchased two other dining cars on the property. While they plan to sell one of these to a buyer in Michigan, the other is set to join Rosie’s as an ice cream parlor. As they embark on this exciting journey, the couple is documenting their progress on their Facebook page, inviting everyone to join them in this nostalgic venture.

Food Travel & Tourism United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

