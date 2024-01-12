Mississippi Opts Out of Federal Summer Food Program, Sparks Controversy

Mississippi, one of the nation’s poorest states, has elected not to participate in the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program. A federally funded initiative, the program aims to supplement existing summer food programs for children, particularly those who qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches. Approximately 21 million children in the U.S. and its territories were expected to benefit from the program.

State Officials Defend Their Decision

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has cited a desire to reject ‘attempts to expand the welfare state’ and a lack of state resources to administer the program as reasons behind the decision. The governor’s office maintains that Mississippi already has established programs, such as the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), to provide meals for children in needy areas during the summer. The Summer EBT program, they argue, was originally intended as a temporary pandemic-era measure.

Criticism and Backlash

The decision has sparked fierce criticism, notably from U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson who lambasted Governor Reeves for denying essential food assistance for eligible children during the summer. Thompson’s sentiments were echoed by Senator Rod Hickman, who expressed disappointment over the decision, particularly given the program’s potential positive economic impact and the benefit to low-income children and families.

Mississippi’s High Levels of Food Insecurity

The decision not to participate in the Summer EBT program is particularly significant given Mississippi’s high levels of food insecurity. The state ranks No. 1 in the nation in this regard, with 22.6% of households reporting not enough food to maintain a proper diet. Approximately 20 percent of the state’s children face food insecurity, a statistic that underscores the potential impact of the governor’s decision.

While 35 states, all five U.S. territories, and four Tribes have opted into the program, Mississippi is among approximately 14 other states that have declined to participate. As a result, an estimated 9.5 million eligible children may go without this crucial assistance. These states will, however, have the opportunity to join the program in 2025.