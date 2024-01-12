en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Mississippi Opts Out of Federal Summer Food Program, Sparks Controversy

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
Mississippi Opts Out of Federal Summer Food Program, Sparks Controversy

Mississippi, one of the nation’s poorest states, has elected not to participate in the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program. A federally funded initiative, the program aims to supplement existing summer food programs for children, particularly those who qualify for free or reduced-price school lunches. Approximately 21 million children in the U.S. and its territories were expected to benefit from the program.

State Officials Defend Their Decision

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has cited a desire to reject ‘attempts to expand the welfare state’ and a lack of state resources to administer the program as reasons behind the decision. The governor’s office maintains that Mississippi already has established programs, such as the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), to provide meals for children in needy areas during the summer. The Summer EBT program, they argue, was originally intended as a temporary pandemic-era measure.

Criticism and Backlash

The decision has sparked fierce criticism, notably from U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson who lambasted Governor Reeves for denying essential food assistance for eligible children during the summer. Thompson’s sentiments were echoed by Senator Rod Hickman, who expressed disappointment over the decision, particularly given the program’s potential positive economic impact and the benefit to low-income children and families.

Mississippi’s High Levels of Food Insecurity

The decision not to participate in the Summer EBT program is particularly significant given Mississippi’s high levels of food insecurity. The state ranks No. 1 in the nation in this regard, with 22.6% of households reporting not enough food to maintain a proper diet. Approximately 20 percent of the state’s children face food insecurity, a statistic that underscores the potential impact of the governor’s decision.

While 35 states, all five U.S. territories, and four Tribes have opted into the program, Mississippi is among approximately 14 other states that have declined to participate. As a result, an estimated 9.5 million eligible children may go without this crucial assistance. These states will, however, have the opportunity to join the program in 2025.

0
Food United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
3 mins ago
Rise in Popularity: South African Wines Win Over British Consumers
A rising trend in the British wine market has placed South African wines under the limelight, a shift powered by a confluence of elements including quality, diversity, affordability, innovation, sustainability, international recognition, and historical ties. South Africa’s diverse climate and soil types allow the country to produce a broad spectrum of exceptional wines. These range
Rise in Popularity: South African Wines Win Over British Consumers
Atlantic City Mourns the Loss of Culinary Stalwart Michael Anthony Tarsitano
18 mins ago
Atlantic City Mourns the Loss of Culinary Stalwart Michael Anthony Tarsitano
Mr. Gatti's Pizza Sparks Innovation with Franchise Expansion
19 mins ago
Mr. Gatti's Pizza Sparks Innovation with Franchise Expansion
Prominent Brewer Jeff Bagby Resigns from Pizza Port's Carlsbad Location
6 mins ago
Prominent Brewer Jeff Bagby Resigns from Pizza Port's Carlsbad Location
Brookside's Flying Horse Taproom Welcomes Patrons Post-Renovation
9 mins ago
Brookside's Flying Horse Taproom Welcomes Patrons Post-Renovation
California Names Golden Chanterelle Official State Mushroom Amid Mendocino Food Scene Updates
14 mins ago
California Names Golden Chanterelle Official State Mushroom Amid Mendocino Food Scene Updates
Latest Headlines
World News
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
14 seconds
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
1 min
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
Arthrosamid: The New Era Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain
1 min
Arthrosamid: The New Era Treatment for Osteoarthritis Knee Pain
22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice
1 min
22 Years of Guantánamo: A Testimony to Unresolved Injustice
Carroll County Commissioners Address Triumphs and Trials in State of the County Speech
1 min
Carroll County Commissioners Address Triumphs and Trials in State of the County Speech
Ladyjacks vs. Trailblazers: A Crucial Western Athletic Conference Showdown
2 mins
Ladyjacks vs. Trailblazers: A Crucial Western Athletic Conference Showdown
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
2 mins
St. Louis Blues Announce Lineup Changes Ahead of Game Against New York Rangers
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
3 mins
UCLA Bruins Offensive Line: Navigating Challenges and Building for the Future
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
3 mins
Carrie Bradshaw: A Comeback Journey Through the Houston Half Marathon
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app