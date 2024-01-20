Mission BBQ to Close Its Historic City Dock Location in Annapolis

Next week, the Annapolis, MD community will bid farewell to the beloved patriotic-themed restaurant, Mission BBQ, at its City Dock location. This comes as a shock to many, given the establishment's deep roots in the local community and its commitment to honoring veterans and first responders. The closure is set for January 20, 2024. While there hasn't been an official announcement from the headquarters, reliable sources have confirmed the upcoming closure, and efforts are underway to help employees who cannot transfer to another location.

The Founding Story of Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ, a name synonymous with heartwarming patriotism and lip-smacking barbecue, was founded on September 11, 2011, in Glen Burnie, MD, by Bill Kraus and Steve Newton. The founders chose this date intentionally to honor the 9/11 victims and the countless patriotic heroes who risk their lives every day. From its humble beginnings, the chain has grown impressively and now boasts 134 restaurants across the United States.

City Dock Location: A Mix of History and BBQ

Located in the historic Stevens Hardware building, the City Dock site has a rich history dating back to 1870. The building began its life as a General Store and later specialized in hardware. After Stevens Hardware closed its doors in December 2012, Mission BBQ breathed new life into the space in June 2016, infusing it with the aroma of signature barbecue fare and a palpable sense of patriotism.

Life After City Dock

Despite the closure of the City Dock location, the Annapolis community won't have to say goodbye to their favorite barbecue. The Annapolis Town Center location will continue to serve its signature barbecue fare, ensuring that the community continues to have access to the mouthwatering meals they've come to love and expect from Mission BBQ.