Mishmish: A Middle Eastern Culinary Delight Set to Open in Vancouver's Fraserhood

In the heart of Vancouver's Fraserhood, a new culinary delight, Mishmish, is primed to open its doors. The Middle Eastern-inspired bakery and coffee shop is the brainchild of a trio of culinary talents: Abdallah El Chami of Superbaba fame, and pastry virtuosos Leah Christ and Marysol Lopez. The establishment promises to introduce a unique cultural experience, offering a plethora of Middle Eastern delicacies within its welcoming confines.

A Symphony of Middle Eastern Flavors

At Mishmish, customers can anticipate a menu that encapsulates the rich and diverse essence of the Middle Eastern culinary landscape. Expect to find an array of sweet and savory offerings, from traditional baklava—a flaky and honeyed pastry—to hearty Jerusalem bagels, perfect for a satisfying breakfast or a quick snack. These delicacies will be complemented by a selection of bagel sandwiches, as well as house-made breads and dips that promise to transport your taste buds to the sandy and sun-kissed landscapes of the Levant.

A Cup of Tradition

Complementing its food offerings, Mishmish's beverage menu is set to feature Turkish coffee, a robust brew served in small cups that is as much a part of Middle Eastern culture as the region's food. Alongside this, they will offer Moroccan mint tea, a refreshing and aromatic concoction served hot, providing a perfect counterpoint to the bakery's sweet and savoury fare. This thoughtful pairing of food and drinks aims to provide a comprehensive cultural and gastronomic experience, deeply rooted in Middle Eastern traditions.

Anticipation Builds

Ever since Mishmish's initial tease on Instagram last February, excitement has been mounting among locals and food enthusiasts. While the actual opening date remains undisclosed, the bakery has been sharing sneak peeks of its offerings and locale, further stoking anticipation for its grand opening. Nestled at the intersection of Fraser and 19th, the venue promises an inviting ambiance, bathed in natural light, where customers can enjoy their delectable purchases.