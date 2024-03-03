Milwaukee Brews Beyond Beer: Discourse and Colectivo Coffee Expand Locally and to Chicago

Milwaukee, often celebrated for its vibrant beer culture, is also making waves in the coffee scene with local favorites Discourse and Colectivo Coffee expanding their footprints in and outside the city. Discourse has recently unveiled its newest location at the Radio Milwaukee headquarters, offering both traditional and experimental coffee delights. Concurrently, Colectivo Coffee announced its plan to introduce two new cafes in Chicago by early 2025, marking a significant step in its growth trajectory. This expansion not only highlights Milwaukee's burgeoning coffee culture but also showcases the city's entrepreneurial spirit in honoring International Women's Day with a special event.

Steaming Ahead: Milwaukee's Coffee Scene Expands

Discourse, known for its innovative approach to coffee, opened its doors at the Radio Milwaukee headquarters, promising a unique coffee experience with experimental drinks like the tellicherry pepper-spiked Moonwater. On the other hand, Colectivo Coffee, with a strong presence in Wisconsin and Illinois, is set to broaden its reach to Chicago, aiming to capture the hearts of coffee enthusiasts in the Windy City. These expansions reflect the growing demand for high-quality coffee and the increasing popularity of Milwaukee's coffee shops.

Celebrating Innovation and Community

The expansion of these coffee shops is not just about serving more cups of coffee; it's about creating community spaces and celebrating creativity. Discourse's location at a cultural hub like the Radio Milwaukee headquarters and its menu that pushes the boundaries of traditional coffee offerings exemplify this ethos. Similarly, Colectivo's move to Chicago represents an opportunity to bring their community-oriented approach to a new audience, further cementing their role in the Midwest's coffee culture.

Empowerment Through Coffee

The coffee scene in Milwaukee is also a platform for empowerment and celebration. The upcoming Live Out Loud Dinner, set to coincide with International Women's Day, is a testament to the industry's commitment to supporting women and non-binary owned businesses. These initiatives, alongside the expansion of Discourse and Colectivo Coffee, highlight the integral role coffee shops play in fostering community, creativity, and change.

As Milwaukee's coffee culture continues to thrive, the expansion of Discourse and Colectivo Coffee serves as a beacon of innovation, community, and empowerment. Their success not only contributes to the city's reputation as a hub for culinary excellence but also underscores the importance of coffee in bringing people together. With each cup of coffee, these establishments are brewing a stronger community, one that celebrates diversity, creativity, and the spirit of entrepreneurship.