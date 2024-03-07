Mill Works Pub: Bend's New Culinary Gem Blends History with Modern Fare

Following the closure of Boxwood Kitchen, Bend's Old Mill District welcomes its newest addition, Mill Works Pub, spearheaded by the dynamic duo, Eric and Riane Rud. This transformative venture, which opened its doors on March 4, marks a significant shift from upscale dining to a more relaxed, community-focused atmosphere, perfectly aligning with the Ruds' vision of creating an approachable gathering spot for both locals and visitors alike.

Reimagining Bend's Dining Scene

Changes in demographics and dining preferences, coupled with personal milestones in the Ruds' lives, prompted a strategic pivot towards redefining the dining experience in Bend. Mill Works Pub is not just about serving food; it's about crafting an environment where every guest feels part of Bend's storied history. The decor, featuring photographs from the Deschutes Historical Museum and a mural by Chalked Creative, pays homage to the region's past while offering a cozy, inviting space for everyone to enjoy.

A Menu That Speaks to All

At the heart of Mill Works Pub is a menu that promises variety, quality, and creativity. From Baja fish tacos and pastrami pretzel sliders to an innovative take on the classic Cobb salad, Eric Rud's culinary expertise shines through each dish. The focus on family-friendly dining is evident, with plans to introduce Montessori tabletop play stations and a kids' menu that rivals the main offerings in quality and taste. This dedication to inclusivity and excellence ensures that Mill Works Pub stands out in Bend's competitive culinary landscape.

Embracing Community and Culture

Mill Works Pub is more than a restaurant; it's a testament to the Ruds' commitment to community engagement and cultural preservation. By integrating elements of Bend's unique heritage into the pub's aesthetic and menu, they've created a space that reflects the soul of the Old Mill District. With Oregon beers, wines, and inventive cocktails complementing the diverse menu, Mill Works Pub is poised to become a beloved local haunt, embodying the spirit of togetherness and the joy of shared meals.

As Bend continues to evolve, Mill Works Pub stands as a beacon of innovation and community spirit, inviting diners to partake in a journey that blends the past with the present. In a world where dining establishments come and go, Mill Works Pub promises to be a lasting fixture in Bend's culinary scene, offering a warm welcome to all who step through its doors.