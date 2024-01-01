en English
Business

Milksha Exits Singapore Market: An Indicator of Beverage Chains’ Challenges

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:22 pm EST
Milksha Exits Singapore Market: An Indicator of Beverage Chains’ Challenges

In a sudden turn of events, Milksha, a prominent Taiwanese bubble tea franchise, has announced the termination of all its operations in Singapore, marking the end of its journey in the Singaporean market. The closure, announced abruptly via a Facebook post on the last day of 2023, saw its final outlet in Tampines One cease operations on 31 December.

Unveiling the Milksha Journey

Milksha, which embarked on its Singapore journey in 2019, expressed a heartfelt thanks to the Singaporeans for their unwavering support over the years. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the franchise managed to establish outlets in at least 11 strategic locations across the island.

Disruption and Disappointment

However, the franchise’s website is now defunct, following an announcement in November about a scheduled app maintenance with no specified date of resumption. The sudden development prompted customers to exhaust their credits and vouchers by 26 November, sparking concerns over the short notice and progressive outlet closures.

Reflecting on the Beverage Chain Market

Milksha’s departure from the Singapore market is not an isolated incident. It treads the path laid by Flash Coffee, another beverage chain that exited the Singapore market in October amidst employee strikes over late salary payments. This emerging trend signals potential challenges for beverage chains in Singapore, prompting industry players to reassess their strategies in the face of the ongoing pandemic and its economic implications.

Business Food Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

