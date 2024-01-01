Milksha Exits Singapore Market: An Indicator of Beverage Chains’ Challenges

In a sudden turn of events, Milksha, a prominent Taiwanese bubble tea franchise, has announced the termination of all its operations in Singapore, marking the end of its journey in the Singaporean market. The closure, announced abruptly via a Facebook post on the last day of 2023, saw its final outlet in Tampines One cease operations on 31 December.

Unveiling the Milksha Journey

Milksha, which embarked on its Singapore journey in 2019, expressed a heartfelt thanks to the Singaporeans for their unwavering support over the years. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the franchise managed to establish outlets in at least 11 strategic locations across the island.

Disruption and Disappointment

However, the franchise’s website is now defunct, following an announcement in November about a scheduled app maintenance with no specified date of resumption. The sudden development prompted customers to exhaust their credits and vouchers by 26 November, sparking concerns over the short notice and progressive outlet closures.

Reflecting on the Beverage Chain Market

Milksha’s departure from the Singapore market is not an isolated incident. It treads the path laid by Flash Coffee, another beverage chain that exited the Singapore market in October amidst employee strikes over late salary payments. This emerging trend signals potential challenges for beverage chains in Singapore, prompting industry players to reassess their strategies in the face of the ongoing pandemic and its economic implications.