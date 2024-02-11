Military Veteran Turned Chef Opens Chicken Guy! Restaurant in King of Prussia Mall

Kevin Cooper, a Delaware County native and military veteran, has transformed his culinary dreams into reality. After winning the competition on Guy Fieri's show 'Guy's Chance of a Lifetime', Cooper is set to open a Chicken Guy! restaurant in the King of Prussia Mall. This venture marks a significant milestone in Cooper's journey, which began in North Philadelphia and took him through culinary school, various restaurants, and even the battlefield.

From North Philly to Flavortown

Born and raised in North Philadelphia, Cooper developed an early passion for food. This love led him to enroll in culinary school, where he honed his skills and learned the art of creating dishes that dance on the palate. His culinary journey took an unexpected turn when he joined the military, serving his country with distinction.

After completing his service, Cooper returned to his first love - food. He worked in several restaurants, absorbing the nuances of different cuisines and perfecting his craft. In 2010, he started his own catering company, offering a unique blend of flavors that quickly gained popularity.

Cooper's talent did not go unnoticed. He became a three-time winner on Food Network shows, showcasing his culinary prowess to millions of viewers. His most recent victory came on 'Guy's Chance of a Lifetime', where he impressed celebrity chef Guy Fieri with his creativity and dedication.

A Collaboration in Flavortown

Chicken Guy! is a collaboration between Cooper and Robert Earl, founder of Planet Hollywood. The restaurant's name is inspired by Fieri's catchphrase 'Flavortown', which he uses to describe food that is bursting with flavor. The menu features all-natural chicken tenders, sandwiches, and shakes, promising a flavorful experience for customers.

"I've always wanted to create a place where people can enjoy great food and have a good time," says Cooper. "With Chicken Guy!, I believe we've achieved that. We're bringing something new and exciting to the King of Prussia Mall, and I can't wait for everyone to try it."

The opening of Chicken Guy! at the King of Prussia Mall marks a new chapter in Cooper's culinary journey. From his humble beginnings in North Philadelphia to his triumphs on Food Network, Cooper has proven that with hard work and determination, dreams can indeed become reality.

Serving Up Dreams in Flavortown

As Kevin Cooper prepares to open the doors of Chicken Guy!, he reflects on his incredible journey. From the streets of North Philadelphia to the battlefields of the military, from culinary school to the kitchens of various restaurants, and finally, to his own catering company, Cooper's path has been anything but ordinary.

His partnership with Guy Fieri and Robert Earl on Chicken Guy! is a testament to his talent and perseverance. The restaurant, with its promise of flavorful chicken dishes, stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring chefs everywhere. It serves as a reminder that with passion, dedication, and a little bit of luck, anyone can find their place in Flavortown.