Mighty Crust Opens in Costessey, Bringing Sourdough Pizzas & Kebabs to Queen's Hills

On the outskirts of the bustling city, a new culinary destination has emerged, promising to be a game-changer for local food enthusiasts. Nestled in the newly developed Fieldfare Way row of shops in Queen's Hills, Costessey, right beside the Co-op, Mighty Crust has opened its doors, ready to serve an array of sourdough pizzas, kebabs, loaded fries, and barbeque dishes. With a hefty investment of around £100,000, the establishment aims not only to fill the stomachs of its patrons but also to become a cornerstone of the community.

A Fresh Start

The journey to opening day was filled with anticipation and hard work. Aby Bowman, the manager of Mighty Crust, alongside the owner Hakan Yildiz, have been diligently working since they received the keys in October of the previous year. The opening last month was met with excitement from the local community, which had been devoid of such a dining option for some time. Bowman, aged 39, expressed the team's eagerness to integrate into the neighborhood and the effort they put in to ensure the establishment was perfect. The interior design of Mighty Crust breaks the mold of a traditional kebab shop, offering a modern and inviting atmosphere that complements the quality of the food served.

In Good Company

The location of Mighty Crust, adjacent to the Co-op supermarket, has proven to be strategic. The presence of the supermarket, along with Rumbles fish and chip shop and Think Property, has not only increased foot traffic but also helped in drawing a diverse clientele eager to try the sourdough delights on offer. Bowman highlighted the positive impact of Co-op's presence next door, suggesting that it has enhanced the visibility and accessibility of Mighty Crust to potential customers. The synergy between the businesses in Fieldfare Way is indicative of a burgeoning commercial hub that benefits all.

Looking Forward

Mighty Crust's arrival in the Queen's Hills estate represents more than just the opening of a new eatery; it signifies the growth of the community and the potential for more businesses to thrive in the area. As Bowman and Yildiz look to the future, their focus remains on delivering quality food and exceptional service, hoping to see an increase in patrons. The positive reception so far suggests that Mighty Crust will indeed become a cherished part of the local culinary landscape, serving as a testament to the power of community and good food.