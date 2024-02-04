Midlothian's 119 Bar & Bistro Gears Up for Reopening with Innovative Changes

After an 11-month hiatus, the much-loved 119 Bar & Bistro on Hunterfield Road, Gorebridge, Midlothian, is poised to welcome back its loyal patrons. The establishment, renowned for its authentic Italian cuisine and diverse array of cocktails, wines, and beers, had to close its doors in March 2023 due to a combination of the owners' health concerns, the ripple effects of COVID-19, and the financial strains brought on by the cost of living crisis. The void left by its absence was keenly felt in the community, but the wait is almost over.

Returning with Fresh Ideas

The owners of 119 Bar & Bistro have been anything but idle during the closure. According to their announcement on Facebook, they have been keeping a close eye on market trends and customer expectations. Their intention to introduce fresh ideas and exciting changes to their offerings hints at a revitalized vision for the establishment. This includes a revamped takeaway service aimed at filling a gap in the market for quality and variety.

Bar to Reopen First

The first phase of the reopening will see the bar section welcoming customers once more. The variety of offerings, from cocktails to beers, is expected to mirror the diversity and quality that the establishment was previously known for. Further updates are expected to follow, keeping the community informed and engaged.

Restaurant to Follow with New Menu

The restaurant section is slated to resume operations around springtime. Customers can look forward to a new steakhouse menu and the return of fresh homemade pastas, a signature offering of the 119 Bar & Bistro. The announcement of the reopening has been received with fervor in the local community, with many residents expressing their support and anticipation for the much-awaited return of this beloved establishment.