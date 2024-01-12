en English
Food

Midland’s Plant-Based Community Meal: A Gathering for Social Connection

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST


The city of Midland is set to host the latest edition of its monthly Community Meal on January 20, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This plant-based gathering will take place at the Midland Memorial Hospital West Campus Dining Room, located at 4214 Andrews Highway.

Plant-Based Community Meal: A Celebration of Social Connection

The Community Meal is more than just a feast; it’s a gathering that fosters social connection through shared love for plant-based cuisine. Each participant is required to contribute a dish for sharing, further emphasizing the community aspect of the event. The theme for this month’s menu is soup, salad, bread, and dessert.

Participation and Collaboration

Participants are expected to bring their serving utensils, and a card displaying the name of their dish. This card will be placed beside the dish during the meal, adding a personal touch and sparking conversations about recipes and preparation techniques. The final recipe and location details for the event will be sent out once a final head count is confirmed.

Educational Topic: Social Connection

Apart from the gastronomic delights, the event will also feature an educational topic focusing on the theme of social connection. This serves as a reminder that food can be a catalyst for bringing people together and strengthening community bonds.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

