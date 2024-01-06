en English
Business

Middlesbrough’s Favourite Sandwich Shop and Bakery, The Bakers Cabin, up for Sale

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024
Middlesbrough's Favourite Sandwich Shop and Bakery, The Bakers Cabin, up for Sale

The Bakers Cabin, a favourite amongst Middlesbrough’s sandwich and bakery devotees, is on the market. Known for serving the community since the 1980s, the establishment has carved a niche for itself with its delectable range of offerings, including jacket potatoes, pies, and pasties. With a price tag of £155,000, the business represents a promising investment opportunity.

Consistent Growth and Loyal Patronage

Despite changing trends and fluctuating market dynamics, The Bakers Cabin has demonstrated an impressive trajectory of consistent year-on-year sales growth. Its success is not just reflected in numbers but also in the loyalty of its customers, as evidenced by a plethora of positive online reviews.

More than Just a Bakery

Beyond its in-store sales, the business also includes outside catering services for corporate functions and private events, adding to its revenue streams. Included in the sale are three Jiffy delivery trucks, further contributing to the business’s bottom line. The business operates six days a week, with hours from 6am to 2pm on weekdays and 8am to 2pm on Saturdays.

A Team that Makes the Difference

The current owners, who clock in about 10 hours a week, credit the reliable and hardworking team of ten staff members for the business’s continued success. They hope to stay under the new management, providing continuity and retaining the essence of the Bakers Cabin.

Future Growth Opportunities

Potential buyers will be pleased to note the scope for expansion. Opportunities identified include enhancing marketing efforts, increasing operating hours, and maintaining operations throughout the year. With high turnover and profits, the business presents a fantastic opportunity for prospective buyers, as highlighted by the agent Parker Barras.

Business Food United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

