Business

Michigan’s Famed Vegan Food Truck, Shimmy Shack, on Sale Once More

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:16 am EST
Michigan's Famed Vegan Food Truck, Shimmy Shack, on Sale Once More

Shimmy Shack, Michigan’s renowned food truck known for its vegan and gluten-free comfort food, is back on the market. The owner, Debra Levantrosser, who has been steering this food truck since 2013 in the Detroit area, Ann Arbor, and Jackson, has decided to put it up for sale to pursue other ventures. After an initial attempt in 2022, which saw potential deals fall through due to financial hiccups, the asking price has now been lowered to $250,000. To ease the sale, Levantrosser is offering seller financing options.

Shimmy Shack: More Than Just a Food Truck

The sale includes more than the food truck—it entails the truck’s contents, the cherished recipes that have won the love of countless customers, brand assets, customer lists, kitchen equipment, and wholesale accounts. Shimmy Shack is not just a food truck; it’s a brand that has garnered a significant customer base over the years and is primed for growth, especially given the increasing popularity of vegan and gluten-free diets.

A Smooth Transition

Levantrosser is not just selling the truck and walking away. She is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for the new owner. As part of the deal, she will provide administrative guidance and food preparation insights to the new proprietor, ensuring continuity and upholding the quality that Shimmy Shack is known for.

Note: Shimmy’s Cupboard Not Included

It’s important to note that the sale does not include Shimmy’s Cupboard, a separate non-profit entity. Also, Shimmy Shack products are distributed in stores across Detroit and Chicago. Therefore, the buyer will not only be purchasing a food truck but also a well-established brand with a wide reach. Levantrosser hopes to hand over the reins to a buyer who is passionate about veganism and gluten-free products.

As the process of securing a buyer continues, the business remains operational and is prepping for the 2024 season. Interested parties can acquire more information on the truck’s listing page or get in touch with the real estate agent, Caroline Keen Gould.

Business Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

