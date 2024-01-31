Michelin-Star Chef Tom Kerridge Faces Backlash for High-Priced Menu Choices

Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge finds himself in hot water once again over the pricing of his restaurant offerings. His Marlow-based gastro pub, The Coach, is offering a Baked Potato 'Raclette' with Sauce Reform for £19.50, a move that has sparked widespread criticism on social media. This comes amid an ongoing cost of living crisis in the UK, making Kerridge's pricing seem extravagant to many.

Kerridge's High-Priced Menu Items

Despite Kerridge's culinary prowess, his menu's high prices have consistently been a point of contention. The £19.50 jacket potato is not the first item to raise eyebrows. The chef has previously faced backlash for pricing his rendition of the classic British fish and chips at a staggering £32, and a later instance at £37 in his Harrods establishment. Critics argue that such prices are exorbitant, particularly during a period when many are grappling with basic expenses.

Public Reaction to Kerridge's Pricing

Kerridge's £19.50 jacket potato has ignited a flurry of reactions online. Many social media users have expressed their disbelief and frustration, ridiculing the idea of a nearly £20 baked potato, especially when compared to supermarket prices. For instance, a pack of four can be purchased at Tesco for a mere 70p. Some commenters accused Kerridge of overcharging and losing touch with his roots, while others defended the quality and price of his dishes.

The Coach and Kerridge's Other Ventures

Outside of The Coach, Kerridge owns several other establishments, including one at Harrods. The chef has faced online disputes over his pricing strategies and the presentation of his dishes in these venues as well. In a separate development, Kerridge ended a joint venture with Gary Neville at The Bull and Bear restaurant in Manchester, which closed on December 31, 2022.